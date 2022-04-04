THIS FEELS RIGHT REVEALS NEW BRAND IDENTITY

The Southern California-based marketing firm reveals its new brand with a vision of growth for the future.

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Matter, a leading, Southern California-based marketing firm, announces today the launch of its new corporate brand identity: This Feels Right. This change comes at an immense time of progress for the company as it sets its sights on growth in 2022. Focused on supporting recently-funded startups in their marketing efforts, This Feels Right brings a blend of business strategy and marketing consulting with the unique vantage point of modern founders focused on growth.

With a client roster that includes the first travel and rewards cryptocurrency and a product featured on shark tank and funded by shark Robert Herjavek, This Feels Right is poised to be the agency of record for several up and coming unicorn companies.

"We have a strong, defined vision for the future that starts with this new brand identity," says Michael Krisztal, CEO of This Feels Right. "It's more than just a new name and look for us, it's the culmination of months of research and onboarding industry experts, all aimed at supporting founders who rely on the expertise and experience we have. We're confident this new brand identity expresses both the transformation of our company as a whole and the future of startup culture."

The brand was designed specifically to evoke a feeling of inspiration. In all, it embodies a team committed to innovation and support, with services including the development of complete brand identities, digital marketing, packaging and product design, graphic design, social media management, and more.

Krisztall continues: "Our new identity is fresh, innovative, modern, and professional – words we would use to not only describe our image but also the service we provide to our clients."

To learn more about This Feels Right, visit https://www.thisfeelsright.co/

About This Feels Right

This Feels Right is a SoCal based creative agency, consisting of seasoned, results-oriented, kickass experts. We specialize in all aspects of product design, development & marketing. What does that mean? It means we'll help you make the next big thing, then propel it out into the world. We have a proven track record of turning ideas into successful businesses. We work with everyone from Fortune 500 companies, to dudes working in their mom's basement (sorry Jerry).

