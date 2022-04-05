AGZA and NALP Collaborate on a Responsible Transition to Zero-Emission Equipment Usage in the Landscape Industry

FAIRFAX, Va., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Green Zone Alliance (AGZA) and the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) announced today that they will work together on an approach to the responsible transition from gas to zero-emission equipment in the landscape industry.

Landscape contractors care for America's green spaces which provide incredible environmental benefits, including producing oxygen, sequestering carbon, providing energy savings, and helping to manage stormwater run-off. The adoption of zero-emission equipment will only increase the environmental benefits of managed landscapes. However, the transition isn't without challenges and can't be done overnight.

"The industry is committed to making a transition to zero-emission equipment in a time frame that is feasible," said Britt Wood, NALP CEO. "Unfortunately, this is not just a light switch to turn on and off as landscape businesses will have to invest in new and more expensive equipment and build the infrastructure required to power the batteries needed for commercial operations."

AGZA and NALP believe that the transition to zero-emission equipment will require:

education and workforce development training,

infrastructure support including the capacity to charge the equipment within the community electric grid and at contractor's facilities and in vehicles,

the knowledge and capacity for equipment dealers to maintain the equipment in a timely manner is in place,

the availability of battery-powered landscape equipment without supply-chain issues, and

proper funding through tax credits and rebate programs.

"The American Green Zone Alliance is neutral on regulation, bans, and restrictions, but instead prefers a solutions-based approach that involves the carrot versus a stick approach to help the landscape industry transition into lower-impact technologies," said Daniel Mabe. American Green Zone Alliance president. "We think this collaborative approach with the landscape industry is the fastest path to help us reduce emissions from outdoor power equipment."

NALP and AGZA will work together with federal, state, and local policymakers to provide landscape industry companies with the resources and training needed to transition to battery-powered equipment.

"There isn't a one-size-fits-all approach as different geographic regions of the country have different landscape equipment needs," said Wood. "This transition will take time, and we look forward to working with AGZA, the landscape industry, and policymakers on solutions that lead to widespread commercial usage of zero-emission equipment."

About AGZA

The AGZA alliance helps promote and facilitate lower impact operations and sustainable land care through peer-to-peer engagement, training, and certification with the landscape maintenance industry. For more information, visit www.agza.net.

About NALP

The National Association of Landscape Professionals represents an industry of approximately 1 million landscape, lawn care, irrigation, and tree care experts who create and maintain green spaces to benefit society and the environment. The association provides education, training, certification programs, and industry advocacy. For more information, visit www.landscapeprofessionals.org.

