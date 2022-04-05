Arixa Capital Hires Jim Coghill & Expands to Colorado

LOS ANGELES , April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arixa Capital Advisors, LLC is pleased to announce that Jim Coghill has joined the company as Regional Director, based in Denver, Colorado. Mr. Coghill will be responsible for building out Arixa's lending platform in Colorado and the surrounding states. Mr. Coghill comes to Arixa with over 16 years of real estate experience in the acquisition, renovation, and resale of single family and small multi-family properties. Prior to joining Arixa, Mr. Coghill was a repeat borrower with Arixa on his own value-added renovation projects.

I am thrilled to be part of the amazing team at Arixa Capital during a time of exceptional growth.

Previously, Mr. Coghill spent 14 years at Wedgewood, Inc., a leading acquirer of distressed properties, as Director of Regional Investments. He was responsible for driving the expansion and management of the fix-and-flip operation into 12 markets across the Western US and was involved in over 4,000 transactions.

Jim Coghill added, "I am thrilled to be part of the amazing team at Arixa Capital during a time of exceptional growth. I have experienced first-hand the ease and reliability of their lending platform as a repeat borrower on my own real estate projects, and I am truly excited to provide developers and investors across the Mountain West region with Arixa's wide range of lending products and exceptional service."

Arixa Capital's Managing Director, Greg Hebner, said, "We are pleased to add someone with Jim's deep real estate investment experience to our team. His knowledge of these new markets and his ability to understand each aspect of a real estate transaction from the investor's point of view fits perfectly with our borrower-centric approach to lending. This region has experienced a strong real estate market over the past few years and is poised for further growth, providing a great backdrop for Arixa clients to be successful."

As part of the company's expansion and growth plan, Arixa opened its Phoenix office in April 2021 and is continually looking at other key markets to expand its operations in the next 12 to 18 months.

Main Contact

Jim Coghill

Regional Director

M 310-402-7093

E jcoghll@arixacapital.com

About the Company

Arixa Capital is one of the premier private real estate lenders and credit fund managers in the Western U.S., providing small balance loan solutions to lower middle-market residential and commercial investors and developers. Visit www.arixacapital.com for more information on investing or borrowing.

