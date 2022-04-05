City Wide Facility Solutions Expands with Hampton Roads Location

Entrepreneurial Team Brings Premier Facility Solutions to Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, is opening a location in the Hampton Roads area — making this the third location in Virginia. The new office, located in Norfolk, serves several areas in the region, such as Norfolk, Chesapeake, Newport News, Hampton, Suffolk and Portsmouth.

Local building owners and property management companies throughout Hampton Roads and surrounding areas now have access to a single-source solution for all their facility management needs. Jamie Brooks, president, Sam Ross, chief operating officer, and Daniel Brown, general manager, have partnered to open City Wide Facility Solutions at 2428 Almeda Avenue, Suite 132. This is the fourth City Wide Facility Solutions office opened by Brooks, the second for Ross, and the first for Brown. The other offices are in Durham, Greensboro and Wilmington.

"The Hampton Roads location is an exciting one for us! As we continue to grow, it's a testament to how needed our services are across multiple states," said Brooks. "Our team will now be able to help even more people with their facility management needs."

Before joining City Wide Facility Solutions, Brooks was a US Navy helicopter pilot, and also had several years of experience as an executive in retail management before opening his City Wide Facility Solutions location in Durham in 2012. Ross joined City Wide Facility Solutions in 2019 as the general manger after spending many years in facility management, and Brown has a background in business management and operations, and also owned another franchise that focused on developing motor skills with kids.

Playing an instrumental role in boosting local economies, City Wide Facility Solutions puts business back into the community by partnering with smaller, independent and locally owned companies to execute services. Aligning with independent companies ensures clients have access to more specialized services while providing an opportunity for small businesses to develop alongside a reputable national company. More independent businesses, as well as commercial properties, will soon benefit from the opportunities and services City Wide affords, as additional locations are scheduled to open in California, Indiana, Alabama and Louisiana.

For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions in Hampton Roads and the services it offers, please visit hamptonroads.gocitywide.com.

