Clearday, Inc. To Offer Benefits With Association Health Partners

SAN ANTONIO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearday, Inc. (OTCQB: CLRD) is pleased to announce it has begun marketing its Clearday at Home digital care service through Association Healthcare Partners (AHP) to accelerate the sales of Clearday at Home. Working with AHP, Clearday will first offer Clearday at Home™ digital care as a benefit to the Independent Route Drivers Association of America (IRDAA) members.

James Walesa CEO of Clearday said, "Offering our digital care services to IRDAA member is a great first step to helping as many older Americans as possible to age at home in a manner that is safe and comfortable for clients and their family members. Clearday at Home offers a low cost alternative to support Americans Aging in the Right Place."

Clearday at Home, in a few simple clicks offers:

-Support to the at home caregiver

-Daily streams supporting the Mind, Body and Soul for enhanced client engagement

-A Digital Care Map for better engagement

-24/7 access to the Clearday library of streams for around the clock help

About Independent Route Drivers Association of America

Independent Route Drivers Association of America (IRDAA) is the only national trade association dedicated to the success of our entire industry through ethics, education and excellence. We are the Washington D.C. based voice of independent route drivers and ride share providers before the U.S. Congress and federal agencies. IRDAA serves and supports the independent spirit of our members. IRDAA Members deliver the 21st Century way of life for America's businesses and families. The independent driving industry generates and supports billions of dollars in economic activity annually and employs several million dedicated and skilled people. IRDAA is recognized and supported by many leading companies, manufacturers and suppliers as the premier organization committed to helping professional independent drivers improve their business.

About Clearday™

Clearday™ is an innovative non-acute longevity health care services company with a modern, hopeful vision for making high quality care options more accessible, affordable, and empowering for older Americans and those who love and care for them. Clearday has decade-long experience in non-acute care through its subsidiary Memory Care America, which operates highly rated residential memory care communities in four U.S. states. Clearday at Home – its digital service – brings Clearday to the intersection of telehealth, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and subscription-based content.

Learn more about Clearday at www.myclearday.com.

Learn more about Clearday at Home at www.cleardayathome.com.

Learn more about Clearday Clubs at clubs.myclearday.com.

Learn more about the Clearday Network at https://business.cleardayathome.com.

