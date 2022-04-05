D.C. Area's RLAH Real Estate Joins @properties, Becoming the Tech-Focused Brokerage's Largest Affiliate To Date

RLAH plans growth backed by @properties' technology, marketing, and professional-development programs

CHICAGO and WASHINGTON, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RLAH Real Estate of Washington, D.C. is joining @properties as the tech-focused brokerage firm's newest and largest franchise affiliate, the two companies announced today.

The rebranded RLAH @properties becomes Chicago-based @properties' first affiliate on the East Coast. @properties already has franchise affiliates in Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Texas, and is the largest brokerage firm in Chicago and among the 10 largest in the U.S.

RLAH, which was founded in 2012 by Jason Sherman and Justin Levitch, has grown to include six offices and 370 agents. Over the past five years, RLAH has been among the top 40 fastest growing brokerage firms in America on a percentage basis for both sales volume (26th) and number of transactions (36th), according to data from real estate industry research firm REALTrends.

The company plans to leverage pl@tform™, @properties' proprietary suite of brokerage technology, as well as @properties' marketing, training and business development systems to enhance service to agents, homebuyers and sellers in the Washington metropolitan area including the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia.

RLAH got its start when Sherman, a young title attorney in Washington, D.C., saw an opportunity to out-maneuver and out-service the legacy brokerage firms in town. He was introduced to Justin Levitch, a managing broker who had taken a struggling Dallas branch of a major national brokerage firm from worst to first before his 30th birthday. The two set up shop in D.C., and focused on agent service, bootstrapping their way to a top 12 ranking among area firms based on closed sales volume of $1.98 billion in 2021.

"@properties just handed us the most unique and rare tech in the real estate industry," said Sherman. "We have always prided ourselves on offering incomparable service and expertise, but we never had infrastructure like this to go with it. To make a car analogy, if most brokerages are powered by V6 engines, @properties is a Ferrari."

"RLAH Real Estate and @properties are aligned on many levels, from culture to values to the paths we followed during our first years in business. It makes this a very natural fit," added Thad Wong, co-CEO and co-founder of @properties. "With a successful brokerage and a rapidly growing presence in the D.C./Maryland/Virginia market, we're confident that Jason, Justin and the agents at RLAH are the right partners to help grow the @properties brand in size and reputation."

RLAH @properties is a locally owned and operated boutique real estate brokerage with six locations throughout DC, Maryland and Virginia. RLAH continues to be the region's source for the most dynamic, experienced and knowledgeable agents to serve buyers and sellers. RLAH embodies a community dedicated to integrity and service, and to evolving to meet the ever-changing challenges of a market on the move. Named one of Washington Business Journal's Fastest Growing Companies in 2018 and 2019 and one of DC's Best Places to Work in 2021, RLAH shows no signs of slowing down.

Established in 2000, @properties ranks 9th on the REAL Trends 500 list of the largest residential brokerage firms in the U.S. by sales volume. During the past decade, @properties has developed a proprietary suite of integrated technology applications called pl@tform™, which includes marketing, transaction management, and client-relationship management systems. Through company-owned and affiliate offices, @properties has nearly 4,000 licensed agents in eight states. @properties also owns and operates Christie's International Real Estate, the world's premier luxury real estate brand and network with affiliates in nearly 50 countries and territories.

