Fineqia Announces Votes at Its 2022 Annual General Meeting

LONDON, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Fineqia International Inc. (the "Company" or "Fineqia") (CSE: FNQ) is pleased to announce the voting results of its Annual General Meeting (the "AGM" or "Meeting") held on March 31, 2022. A total of 503,075,098 common shares denoting 55.88% of the issued shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting.

"The Company is pleased to announce the achievement of proxies for more than 55.88% with between 81.70% and 99.98% voting 'for' the resolutions," said Fineqia's CEO Bundeep Singh Rangar.

Number of Directors 2022

The number of Directors of the Company has been fixed at four (4) for the year. Shareholders present in person or represented via proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:



Number of Shares Percentage of Votes Cast

For Against Withheld / Abstain For Against Withheld/Abstain Number of Directors (4) 499,697,151 589,233 0 99.88% 0.12% 0%

Election of Directors 2022

All four (4) nominees listed in the information circular for the Meeting were elected as Directors of the Company. Shareholders present in person or represented via proxy at the Meeting voted as follows.

Nominee Number of Shares Percentage of Votes Cast

For Against Withheld / Abstain For Against Withheld / Abstain Bundeep Singh Rangar 499,577,151 0 709,233 99.86% 0% 0.14% Stephen John McCann 499,896,884 0 389,500 99.92% 0% 0.08% Martin Graham 499,820,651 0 465,733 99.91% 0% 0.09% Brij Chadda 500,052,384 0 234,000 99.95% 0% 0.05%

Appointment of Auditors 2022

Baker Tilly LLP was appointed auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration. Shareholders present in person or represented via proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:



Number of Shares Percentage of Votes Cast

For Against Withheld / Abstain For Against Withheld/Abstain Appointment of Auditor 502,997,098 0 78,000 99.98% 0% 0.02%

Confirmation of Rolling Rock Stock Option Plan 2022

The resolution to ratify, confirm and approve the Company's 20% Rolling Stock Option Plan was approved. Shareholders present in person or represented via proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:



Number of Shares Percentage of Votes Cast

For Against Withheld / Abstain For Against Withheld/Abstain Approval of 20% Stock Option Plan 408,744,326 91,542,058 0 81.70% 18.30% 0%

Trading Update 2022

After the formal end to the AGM, The Board gave a Trading Update and answered questions.

"Our previously announced private placement is on track for a successful completion. The company is now on a firm footing to roll out its next phase of growth, augmented by the recent hiring of a Chief Strategy Officer and a Head of Global Distribution."

About Fineqia International Inc.

Fineqia International is a listed entity in the Canada (CSE: FNQ), US (OTC: FNQQF) and Europe (Frankfurt: FNQA). Fineqia International outlines the Company's corporate governance, culture, processes and relations by which the Company and its subsidiaries and investments are controlled, directed and governed. Fineqia International oversees and ensures the overall success, planning and growth of the Company and all of its subsidiaries.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

