Fisher Investments UK Receives Best Workplace™ for Wellbeing Award

Firm recognized by Great Place to Work® UK for cultivating high levels of employee wellbeing

CAMAS, Wash , April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments UK—the UK subsidiary of Fisher Investments, received the Best Workplace™ for Wellbeing recognition from Great Place to Work® UK in the large company category. An independent authority on workplace culture and employee experience, Great Place to Work® UK created the UK's Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing recognition to acknowledge organizations that cultivate a workplace where employees experience high levels of wellbeing.



"We are thrilled to receive the UK's Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing recognition," said Fisher Investments' CEO Damian Ornani, adding, "Fostering high levels of employee wellbeing and engagement is a key part of our mission to help more clients plan better financial futures." Great Place to Work® UK experts analyze thousands of anonymous employee surveys assessing fundamental facets of employee wellbeing to receive the recognition. These include work-life balance, job satisfaction, sense of fulfilment, psychological safety and financial security.



"We are proud to be among the first organizations to receive the UK's Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing recognition," said Greg Miramontes, Fisher Investments' Executive Vice President of Global Human Capital. "The recognition reflects our values of building rewarding careers and always doing what's best for our clients and employees."



Over the past year, Fisher Investments UK has also been recognized by Great Place to Work® UK as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces™ for Women and 2021 UK Best Workplaces™ in addition to being Certified™ by Great Place to Work® UK for the second consecutive year.



