Frameplay Announces New Attention Metric in Video Game Environments, Validated in Partnership with dentsu's Attention Economy Team by First-to-Market Studies

SAN FRANCISCO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frameplay , the global leader in enabling intrinsic in-game advertising, today announced the first-to-market attention metric called Intrinsic Time-in-View. The metric is built upon Frameplay's proprietary, industry-leading viewability capability, and has been double-validated by studies from Lumen and eye square , and recognized by dentsu International's award-winning Attention Economy team as a pioneering solution for measuring attention in the gaming space.

"Our proprietary intrinsic in-game viewability technology has been at the forefront of our product offering since our company's inception," said Jonathon Troughton, CEO of Frameplay. "We are proud to share that we have further validated the efficacy of our advertising solution, with results from our two eye tracking studies showing a strong correlation between our intrinsic in-game viewability algorithm and intrinsic time-in-view viewability duration metric as substantial indicators of attention."

Frameplay's Intrinsic Time-in-View measures the length of time an ad impression is viewable during game play. An impression is only considered viewable if it meets Frameplay's intrinsic in-game advertising proprietary and market-leading viewability requirements. The studies leveraged an intrinsic in-game advertising campaign for dentsu's client McCormick and their Frank's RedHot brand in Frameplay's exclusive gaming inventory.

"The average consumer sees over 4,000 ads in any given day, so it is imperative that advertisers start evaluating channels through the lens of attention metrics, which are more indicative of meaningful exposures," said Joanne Leong, Vice President, Global Media Partnerships at dentsu. "The results from these studies validate proven attention in Frameplay's gaming inventory, and we will use this data in planning as we evaluate future intrinsic in-game opportunities."

Frameplay partnered with both Lumen and independently, eye square, to analyze and compare Frameplay's Intrinsic Time-in-View calculation with their respective eye tracking measurement. Both companies, using unique and differing methodologies and technologies, validated with confidence that Frameplay's Intrinsic Time-in-View measurement is a viable measure of attention.

Lumen concluded the following take-aways:

Lumen's average viewable time metric was consistent with Frameplay's Intrinsic Time-in-View metric for calculating viewable time The advertisement analyzed successfully captured 1.4x more attention of the gamers vs the norm, performing significantly higher than Lumen's comparative norm of mobile display Overall attention produced by Frameplay's Intrinsic In-Game campaign analyzed by Lumen outweighed the mobile display norm Lumen's results indicated that Frameplay's Intrinsic In-Game Advertising performed similarly to social in-feed video norms and outperformed every other social, web, and mobile formats, including social in-feed image.

eye square concluded the following take-aways:

Critically testing Intrinsic Time-in-View turned out to be very close to the true real-life value provided by eye square's eye tracking measurement Intrinsic banner ads in mobile games are highly appreciated, while in contrast, interrupting video ads are not liked at all Real world inspired branding and sponsorships will improve gameplay experience and subjective life-world authenticity eye square sees great potential in Frameplay's innovative ad framework technology to satisfy the changing commercial and cultural needs of advertisers, companies and gamers

About Frameplay

Frameplay is the global intrinsic in-game advertising leader headquartered in San Francisco, California with worldwide offices and teams supporting NA, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC. Frameplay enables game developers to easily place impactful advertising intrinsically within video game environments without disrupting the gameplay performance or experience. The result is amplified brand exposure for advertisers, additional revenue for developers, and an enjoyable, uninterrupted experience for gamers. For more information, visit www.frameplay.gg .

About dentsu International

Part of dentsu, dentsu international is made up of six leadership brands – Carat, dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, dentsumcgarrybowen and Merkle, all of which are supported by its specialist divisions and scaled services. Dentsu International helps clients to win, keep and grow their best customers and achieve meaningful progress for their businesses. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, customer experience management (CXM), and creative, dentsu international operates in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 45,000 dedicated specialists.

www.dentsu.com

