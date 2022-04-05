MARCH FOR BABIES BROWARD COUNTY PRESENTED BY SUNSHINE HEALTH

Rose McKelvie to lead March for Babies Broward County as 2022 Event Chair

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of families and local business leaders will join together for the premier community event March for Babies presented by Sunshine Health on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Nova Southeastern University.

Sunshine Health Logo (PRNewswire)

March for Babies is a day for the community to band together to fight for the health of all moms and babies. Every step in this year's march makes a difference. We will remember those babies we lost, honor them with special tributes throughout the day, and celebrate with a three-mile walk and fun activities for the whole family.

Rose McKelvie, 2022 March for Babies Broward County Chair, knows how important it is to fight for the health of all moms and babies.

"Despite advances in U.S. healthcare, we continue to see rising maternal morbidity and mortality rates. In fact, the United States has the highest mortality rate among developed countries. We have to do something different. This is why MOD is so valuable. We fight to make a difference for all moms and babies."

March of Dimes gives the 4 million babies born each year the best possible start. Nearly half a million are born prematurely or with birth defects. Premature birth and its complications are the largest contributors to infant death in the U.S, and pregnancy-related death has more than doubled over the past 25 years. Sunshine Health's mission of healthier communities starts with healthy moms and babies.

"We're honored to be back in person supporting this event," said Sunshine Health Chief Financial Officer Traci Fabrizi, who is also on the Broward County March of Dimes Board of Directors. "We were happy to support last year's virtual event, but there's something about hitting the streets together to remind us the importance of raising money for education and research to give moms and babies a better chance for a healthy pregnancy and start at life."

Every March for Babies participant can make a difference for families. Register for the Broward County walk at www.marchforbabies.org/event/broward. Participants will enjoy a fun-filled day that includes our Superhero Sprint, face painting, bounce houses, food, and entertainment.

The 2022 March for Babies, presented by Sunshine Health, is sponsored nationally by ColorStreet and regionally by Publix Super Markets, Inc. March for Babies is sponsored locally by Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital/Memorial Healthcare System, Ultimate Software, Envision Physician Services, HCA South Florida, Nicklaus Children's Hospital Broward Health, and Nova Southeastern University.

About March of Dimes

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy so that every baby can have the best possible start. Building on a successful 80-year legacy of impact and innovation, we empower every mom and every family. Visit marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for more information. Visit shareyourstory.org for comfort and support. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

About Sunshine Health

Headquartered in Broward County and with offices across the state, Sunshine Health is among the largest healthcare plans in Florida. Offering coordinated care and a network of support for our members, Sunshine Health is transforming the health of the community, one person at a time. Sunshine Health is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise. We offer government-sponsored managed care through Medicaid, Long Term Care, the Health Insurance Marketplace (Ambetter), and Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans (Wellcare). Our specialty plans include the Child Welfare Specialty Plan serving children in or adopted from the state's Child Welfare system; the Serious Mental Illness Specialty Plan for people living with serious mental illness; and the Children's Medical Services Health Plan, operated by Sunshine Health on behalf of the Florida Department of Health for children and adolescents with special healthcare needs.

For more information, visit SunshineHealth.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SunHealthFL.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sunshine Health