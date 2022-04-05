New aerMist High-Pressure Misting Systems Create Eco-friendly Cooling Solution for Homes and Restaurants

PLANO, Texas, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An estimated 51% of consumers say sustainability is a key factor in their purchase decisions, according to a recent PWC Global Consumer Insights Survey. That's a 2% increase from the survey results just six months earlier. People looking to lower their carbon footprint now have an eco-friendly solution to stay cool on warm days while spending time outside at home or while dining on the patio of a favorite restaurant with aerMist, a new high-pressure misting system.

The innovative aerMist misters work on a modulated system, automatically turning on and off so that they use less water and electricity compared to other outdoor cooling products on the market. The reduced energy usage contributes to the system's eco-conscious impact and saves money on utility bills. The aerMist misting systems can cool down a space by up to 20 degrees and be controlled by a user-friendly app that makes the system easy to navigate and set the ideal temperature this spring and summer.

"We created aerMist so that people could enjoy outdoor spaces while helping to preserve the planet's most important natural resources, such as water," says Boris Medic, co-founder of aerMist. "Using aerMist is a win-win for homeowners and restaurateurs, in that it keeps people cool longer outside with minimal impact on the environment."

For restaurateurs dealing with bulky misting and cooling systems that are often the only option in commercial settings, aerMist's sleek design takes up less room and therefore helps maximize outdoor seating areas on warm days. And by using high water pressure, aerMist produces a controllable amount of fine mist that evaporates. The result is a cooling effect that leaves patron's clothes and patio furniture dry. The minuscule water droplets also create a bug-free zone without using any chemicals, further reducing the impact on the planet.

"We are proud to offer an energy efficient high-pressure misting system that is affordable and actually keeps people cool on even the hottest of days," says Medic.

High-pressure aerMist misting systems can be tailored to fit any patio or outdoor space. Purchase aerMist directly through the company's website to stay cool and reduce your environmental footprint this spring and summer.

About aerMist

aerMist is the first high-pressure cooling system for homes and restaurants that offers user-friendly technology to lower the temperature of outdoor spaces up to 20 degrees. The company was founded in 2021 by Boris and Jelena Medic and is based in Plano, Texas. The misting systems provide the best cooling at the lowest cost. In addition, aerMist systems are eco-friendly, minimizing water use with a sleek design that maximizes space. To learn more about aerMist, visit https://aermist.com/.

