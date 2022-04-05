Small Business Expert & Franchise Owner Brittany Willis Launches 'Protégé to Pro' Podcast On Ebony Covering Black America Podcast Network

The 'Protégé to Pro' podcast, hosted & produced by Willis, tackles career, entrepreneurship, leadership, small business, and franchising topics weekly

DALLAS, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Protégé to Pro' has launched as a podcast on the Ebony Covering Black America Podcast Network. Protégé to Pro is hosted and produced by Texas-based Fortune 500 sales leader, small business expert, and franchise owner Brittany Willis, MBA. The 'Protégé to Pro' podcast is the latest offering from Protégé to Pro, a digital destination arming entrepreneurs and career professionals with Fortune 500 knowledge. The Protégé to Pro platform launched with its first online course offering in 2021.

On the Protégé to Pro podcast, Willis invites listeners in each week as she recounts personal lessons and challenges she's encountered as a corporate professional and entrepreneur. They serve as the foundation for expert guidance and coaching on topics ranging from career guidance, entrepreneurship, professional development, leadership, small business management, franchise ownership, and more.

Known for her charisma, reliability, and transparent tell-it-like-it-is nature, Brittany has no shortage of stories and relatable experiences to share for professionals looking to advance in their careers, open businesses on the side, or succeed as full-time entrepreneurs.

At the end of each episode of the Protégé to Pro podcast is the "Cracks of Gold" segment. It aims to inspire and empower listeners to move with gratitude and grace as they advance in their careers and businesses despite the chaos, disappointments, and frustrations life may bring our way.

Willis successfully opened her PJ's Coffee of New Orleans – North Dallas franchise location in early 2021, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. She's now using what's she's learned to show others a pathway forward in a space many don't know is available to them with proper planning and self-evaluation.

"Creating the Protégé to Pro podcast and joining forces with a legacy media brand like Ebony is an exciting opportunity to share knowledge, resources and inspiration with people looking to do more in their careers whether it's in corporate America or through entrepreneurship. We'll be sharing stimulating conversations with friends and colleagues from across my professional network," said Brittany Willis, Founder of Protégé to Pro.

ABOUT EIGHT28 ENTERPRISES, LLC

Eight28 Enterprises, LLC is a portfolio of businesses including Protégé to Pro, a PJ's Coffee of New Orleans franchise location in North Dallas, and start-up, small business, and franchise consulting services. Eight28 Enterprises' mission is to inspire, empower, and facilitate entrepreneurial and professional excellence. Its Founder, Brittany Willis, has a B.A. from Vanderbilt University with Honors and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Arkansas - Sam Walton Graduate School of Business. Willis has more than a decade of Fortune 500 experience, successfully developing and managing corporate retail accounts valued at more than $300 million.

