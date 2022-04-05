StarKist Opens its New Corporate Headquarters in Reston, VA

New Location Positions the Seafood and Chicken Company for Future Growth

RESTON, Va., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StarKist Co. today opened its corporate and administrative headquarters in Reston, Virginia, at 1875 Explorer Street, with room for more than 70 employees.

The custom StarKist mural was created by artist and Charlie the Tuna® historian Joe Wos; Photo Credit: Anfon Ha (PRNewswire)

"StarKist is proud to make Reston our official global headquarters," said Andrew Choe, President and CEO of StarKist Co. "We would like to thank Governor Glenn Youngkin, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Reston Chamber of Commerce for their ongoing support throughout this process. I believe the move to Virginia will provide an outstanding work environment for our employees, as well as an opportunity to expand the StarKist business in the years ahead."

The new office features a custom Charlie the Tuna® mural by artist and Charlie the Tuna® historian, Joe Wos, as well as an open and contemporary floor plan, a collaborate/creative space, a large employee lounge, and a 28-seat boardroom.

This month, StarKist officially joined the Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Reston Chamber of Commerce. In addition, the company will conduct a community distribution event with Feed the Children, a leading nonprofit focused on alleviating childhood hunger, and Cornerstones, based in Reston, to provide food and hygiene items to 400 families at risk of being food insecure this summer.

"Thank you to StarKist and its leadership for their investment in Fairfax County and Virginia," said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO, Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. "Relocating the headquarters was a complex decision, and we appreciate the vote of confidence in our business climate to help the company grow and thrive. I also want to thank the company for the professional, organized and collaborative way it approached this decision. It was a pleasure to work with them."

"I'm pleased to welcome StarKist to Virginia and include this important company as a member of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce network," said Barry DuVal, President and CEO, Virginia Chamber of Commerce. "We look forward to engaging with StarKist representatives on Blueprint Virginia 2030 Executive Committees to include Corporate Sustainability & Environment and the Workforce & Education Committee. I commend StarKist for their corporate citizenship through investing in statewide initiatives and supporting local communities. StarKist is a great addition to Virginia's business climate."

"We are excited to welcome StarKist to the Greater Reston business community," Charles Kapur, President and CEO of the Greater Reston Chamber of Commerce, added. "The arrival of such a globally iconic brand is a testament to the dynamic growth of economic opportunities in our region. The leadership team of StarKist has demonstrated a firm commitment to community engagement. I look forward to the beneficial impact of their partnership with the Chamber."

Founded in 1917, StarKist is best known for its tuna products and its mascot, Charlie the Tuna®. The company also sells salmon and chicken products, and healthy, ready-meals with a legendary brand name that's well-positioned for growth.

West, Lane & Schlager Realty Advisors (WLS) assisted StarKist in securing the space, which is managed by Boston Properties and also houses companies such as Raymond James and Lument. The Washington DC-based and minority-owned design firm sshape designed the new headquarters, and Regency Commercial Construction was the General Contractor.

About StarKist Co.

StarKist Co. provides trusted, healthy, food products in the United States. An industry innovator, StarKist was the first brand to introduce single-serve pouch products, which include Tuna Creations®, Salmon Creations® and Chicken Creations®. As America's favorite tuna, StarKist represents a tradition of quality, consumer trust and a commitment to sustainability. StarKist's charismatic brand icon, Charlie the Tuna®, swam into the hearts of tuna fans in 1961 and is still a fan favorite today. StarKist Co. is a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Dongwon Industries Co., Ltd.

StarKist’s staff in front of the Joe Wos custom StarKist mural!; Photo Credit: Anfon Ha (PRNewswire)

Booths provide for creative work and meeting spacesPhoto Credit: Anfon Ha (PRNewswire)

The leadership team with Charlie the Tuna®, comprised of, L-R; Scott Meece, SVP General Counsel; Melody Ge, Director Quality Assurance; Andrew Choe, President & CEO; Charlie the Tuna®, StarKist Spokesfish; Earl Moynihan, VP Supply Chain; John Casten, VP Sales; Jung Ro Ki, SVP, CFO Finance; Photo Credit: Anfon Ha (PRNewswire)

The kitchen in the new StarKist offices in Reston, VAPhoto Credit: Anfon Ha (PRNewswire)

The lobby of the new StarKist offices in Reston, VA; Photo Credit: Anfon Ha (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/StarKist Co.) (PRNewswire)

