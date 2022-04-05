STONEWALL INN GIVES BACK INITIATIVE AND JÄGERMEISTER ANNOUNCE NATIONWIDE SEARCH TO CREATE 'SAFE SPACES' LOGO

Winner's Logo Will Be Provided to All Safe Spaces Certified Organizations and Spaces

Mast-Jägermeister US Will Become One of the First Certified Safe Spaces

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative (SIGBI) and Jägermeister are launching a nationwide search for the first SIGBI Safe Spaces logo. The winning logo will be provided for use to all certified Safe Spaces across the country.

A survey conducted by SIGBI uncovered that 89% of the LGBTQ+ community believe that most spaces are not aware that LGBTQ+ people feel unsafe, and 97% believe the LGBTQ+ community would benefit from more safe spaces. Through a 10-step process, entertainment venues, food and beverage locations, stores, businesses and other public venues, can become certified as a Safe Space for LGBTQ+ members of the community.

"Safe Spaces uplift LGBTQ+ people by providing a place to celebrate, educate, thrive, work, shop, relax and live freely," said Stacy Lentz, CEO, SIGBI. "We are excited to open the visual representation of Safe Spaces to the community and look forward to seeing the incredible submissions we receive."

The logo contest is open from April 4-30, 2022. Entrants 21+ from across the country can visit https://www.jagermeister.com/en-US/safespaces to submit their logo design, which will be evaluated by an esteemed panel of judges from the LGBTQ+ community:

Alex Weems : Member of the Mississippi Gulf Equality Council, and award-winning graphic designer

Brenda Risch : Executive Director of Borderland Rainbow Center

Dr. Marisa Richmond : Professor of History and Women's and Gender studies at Middle Tennessee University , and SIGBI Board Member

Rachel Smallman : LGBTQ+ Nightlife Pioneer in Alabama

Judges will be looking for a logo that is creative, representative of the SIGBI Safe Spaces initiative and easily adaptable to become a sticker for a certified Safe Spaces door, email signature, event signage and more.

In addition to gaining recognition in certified Safe Spaces across the country, the winner will receive an all-expense paid trip to New York City in June to celebrate Pride. More details on the prize included on the contest entry page.

"We are proud that Mast-Jägermeister US is committed to becoming one of the first certified SIGBI Safe Spaces," said Chris Peddy, Chief Marketing Officer, Mast-Jägermeister US. "As a strong supporter of both the LGBTQ+ and creative communities, including our recent partnership and fundraising efforts with The Lesbian Bar Project, we are thrilled to provide one lucky winner with the opportunity to showcase their meaningful work."

To learn more about becoming a SIGBI Safe Space, please visit www.stonewallinitiative.org.

About Jägermeister

Introduced over 80 years ago, Jägermeister, German for "Master Hunter," is one of the world's most successful liqueurs and available in 150 countries. The iconic taste of Jägermeister is not left to chance but is due to decades of experience, a safely guarded secret recipe consisting of 56 natural herbs, blossoms, roots and fruits including star anise, cardamom, cinnamon and ginger roots, and 383 quality checks. The botanical ingredients are extracted in their raw, unprocessed form through a gentle, weeks-long process of cold maceration to create Jägermeister's base. The base, housed in more than 400 oak casks, then "breathes" for one full year, which is key to creating the complex and balanced flavor of Jägermeister's legendary taste profile. Jägermeister is 35% Alc./Vol. and imported exclusively by Mast-Jägermeister US, White Plains, NY. Visit www.jagermeister.com and follow @JagermeisterUSA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

About The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative

The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative (SIGBI) is the official non-profit of the Stonewall Inn which is one of the original LGBTQ+ communities safe spaces and is widely considered the birthplace of the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement. The SIGBI Safe Spaces certification identifies entertainment venues, food and beverage locations, stores, businesses and other public venues, as safe spaces for LGBTQ+ members of the community.

