Aviat Announces New Health Assurance Software (HAS)

HAS enables operators to proactively improve network performance and availability while reducing OPEX





AUSTIN, Texas, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the expert in wireless transport solutions, today announced the availability of Health Assurance Software (HAS), software designed to ensure the highest possible level of network performance and reliability, while reducing operational resource requirements and lowering total cost of ownership. HAS, the latest release in Aviat's Assurance software portfolio, continuously analyzes a customer's network and automatically identifies potential problems before traffic impacts occur.

HAS builds upon the capabilities of Aviat's Frequency Assurance Software (FAS), which monitors, detects, tracks, and reports microwave interference. The new Health Assurance Software is a valuable tool for operators concerned about the quality and reliability of their networks, enabling proactive and predictive network monitoring and rapid troubleshooting, to reduce and avoid the cost and disruption of network outages.

Thanks to an intuitive and easy-to-understand map-based interface, and intelligent algorithms that highlight critical issues for operators, Aviat's HAS reduces the level of microwave expertise required to operate the network. In contrast to other management systems, and tools designed for trained engineers, Aviat eliminates the confusing array of alarms and complicated text-based information. Automated monitoring of network health as enabled by HAS, allows operators to avoid time-consuming routine manual network analysis, saving time and costs as well as freeing up resources.

"We are excited to introduce HAS as a part of our portfolio of Assurance software solutions," said Pete Smith, CEO of Aviat Networks. "Network operators can now proactively maintain the highest levels of network performance and availability with less reliance on expert personnel and reduced operational costs."

HAS is offered as a private cloud service at www.aviatcloud.com and is available for purchase now from the Aviat Store at www.aviatcloud.com or from your local Aviat sales representative.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. is the leading expert in wireless transport solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat Networks is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Stuart Little, Aviat Networks, Inc., stuart.little@aviatnet.com

Investor Relations Contact: Keith Fanneron, Aviat Networks, Inc., keith.fanneron@aviatnet.com

