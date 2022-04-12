Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties Awarded 2021 BristolNet Partner of the Year Award – North America

ROSWELL, Ga., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties (BHHS) is pleased to announce they are the recipient of the 2021 BristolNet Real Estate Partner of the Year Award – North America. The award is in recognition of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties excellence in service delivery and partnership with Bristol Global Mobility in 2021.

Bristol Global Mobility is a full-service relocation management company. Their relationship centered philosophy provides mobility solutions for domestic and international relocating employees. Each year they recognize key partners who play an integral role in relocation services across the country.

"It is such an honor for our company to receive this award," said Dan Forsman, President, and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. "Relocation has long been a focus of our company and I would like to congratulate Kathy Connelly, Senior Vice President of Corporate Services, Janet Mauldin, Vice President of Relocation Services, our relocation team, and each of our associates who have worked with Bristol Global Mobility this past year. Under the leadership of Kathy Connelly, our team has a commitment to providing exemplary service and support to our valued clients. That pledge is further evidenced by Kathy's position on the Worldwide ERC® board of directors and her recent appointment to serve on their executive committee as Vice Chair of the Talent Community."

"Having had the honor and pleasure of working with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Georgia Properties for more than two decades, it is especially gratifying to see such a fine organization receive Bristol's Real Estate Partner of The Year award. The most meaningful and effective relationships are first and foremost, situated on a firm foundation of trust. Needless to say, BHHS Georgia Properties has earned the highest levels of trust throughout Bristol Global Mobility." said Joe Cardini, President of Bristol Global Mobility. "On behalf of the entire Bristol enterprise, we extend our most sincere appreciation to BHHS Georgia, for their full embrace of our company mission, which is the Connect with, versus Control people℠."

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties has over 1,500 associates and 29 locations across the Greater Metro Atlanta and North Georgia area. The company ranked No. 1 by TrendGraphix has generated over $5.2 billion in sales volume in 2021. Equal Housing Opportunity. Visit www.BHHSGA.com.

Media Contact: Ta'Tisha Gibbs, tatisha.gibbs@bhhsgeorgia.com

