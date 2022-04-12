Creative Medical Technology to Showcase CaverStem® at American Urological Association Annual Meeting - Largest and Most Prominent Gathering of Urologists in the World

PHOENIX, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. ("Creative Medical Technology" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CELZ), a leading commercial stage biotechnology company focused on a regenerative approach to immunotherapy, urology, neurology and orthopedics, today announced that it will be exhibiting at the American Urological Association ("AUA") Annual Meeting on May 13-16, 2022 in New Orleans to showcase CaverStem®, the only patented procedure performed by a licensed physician that provides a safe, effective solution to treat erectile dysfunction using the patient's own stem cells to repair damaged tissue.

"With the addition of team members with decades of experience in medicine and medical marketing, we are excited to present CaverStem® to this very prominent group of practicing physicians. CaverStem® is backed by clinical trial results published in a peer reviewed journal and supported by testimonials from patients that have had life-changing positive results," said Timothy Warbington, President and CEO of Creative Medical Technology.

Notable accomplishments:

Journal of Translational Medicine showing strong efficacy and no major adverse effects ( Link ) Landmark clinical trial results published inshowing strong efficacy and no major adverse effects (

Protocol optimized to eliminate the need for centrifuge – reducing capital equipment cost and streamlining the procedure for providers and patients

Exclusive rights for the use of the FDA approved device

Expanding physician network – validation not only of the technology, but the lucrative business model

Consumer awareness programs optimized to support healthcare providers with outreach

The Company's presenters at the conference will include Dr. Naveen Kella from The Urology Place ( www.TheUrologyPlace.com ), who has successfully performed over 50 procedures at his San Antonio, TX location. Dr. Kella will share his experience from training to the ongoing support he receives from Creative Medical Technology and the impact it has had on his practice and patients.

"We initially read the study on CaverStem® and after talking to other providers were encouraged about this technology. I am excited to present my own experience with this treatment for which we are collecting data on outcomes," said Dr. Kella.

The Company plans to utilize the AUA event to share updated data on CaverStem and recruit additional providers.

Interested in becoming a provider:

You do not have to wait until the conference begins to get started as a provider. To get started, simply complete the form here: https://caverstem.com/become-a-provider/.

About Dr. Naveen Kella:

Dr. Naveen Kella is board certified in urology, with a fellowship in Urologic Oncology and Robotic Surgery. He is known for his experience in treating prostate cancer and has performed over 3,000 robotic prostate cancer surgeries. He has a strong interest in finding ways to continually minimize treatment side-effects.

About Erectile Dysfunction:

Erectile dysfunction (ED) is characterized by the lack of ability to achieve and maintain penile erection for intercourse. Methods used to quantify ED include the Erectile Function Visual Analog Scale (EF-VAS) and the International Index of Erectile Function (IIEF-5), however clinically it is primarily diagnosed based on symptomology. In our aging society, ED is becoming an increasing problem. According to one study, 39% of men at age 40 experience symptoms of ED, whereas by age 70 the incidence rises to 67%. In this latter age group, it is believed that 50-85% of ED cases are associated with hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and dyslipidemia. Overall, it is estimated that 10-30 million Americans suffer from this condition.

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a commercial stage biotechnology company specializing in regenerative medicine in the fields of immunotherapy, urology, neurology and orthopedics. For further information about the company, please visit www.creativemedicaltechnology.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming clinical trials and laboratory results, marketing efforts, funding, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. See the periodic and other reports filed by Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Commission's website at www.sec.gov .

