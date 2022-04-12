Curaleaf Signs Agreement with WB Canna Co. & Wellness

Distribution Agreement will Bring Select CBD and Curaleaf Hemp to the Caribbean, Latin America and Travel Retail

WAKEFIELD, Mass., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") a leading international provider of consumer CBD and hemp products, today announced that its Select CBD and Curaleaf Hemp products will become available for the first time in the Caribbean market thanks to a new distribution agreement with WB Canna Co. & Wellness ("WB Canna Co."). This agreement will bring Curaleaf's lineup of products from its eponymous Hemp and Select CBD product lines to customers in, and traveling throughout, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Aruba, Bermuda, Barbados, Cayman, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Jamaica, and Saint Maarten, as well as additional markets in Latin America, travel retail, and the cruise and diplomatic channel.

WB Canna Co. & Wellness is a wholly owned subsidiary of Miami-based WEBB Banks, the leading premium wine and spirits distributor in the Caribbean and one of the first companies in the region focused on distribution of top-quality CBD and wellness products. The distribution relationship combines Curaleaf's expertise in creating high-quality non-psychoactive hemp products with WB Canna Co.'s ability to navigate the legal and compliance needs across the fragmented geography of the Caribbean, bringing operating efficiencies that will drive further accessibility to Curaleaf's family of CBD products.

Curaleaf Hemp offers a broad range of CBD products with consumer-friendly formats and price points to select retailers throughout the U.S. A collection of all-new Select CBD products that feature minor cannabinoids like CBN and CBG, are slated to debut in April. All Curaleaf and Select CBD products are subjected to stringent industry testing practices.

"We are committed to setting the highest possible standards for product quality and accessibility at Curaleaf, and we are thrilled to expand the reach of our award-winning CBD products to retail stores in the Caribbean through a distribution partner like WB Canna Co. It continues to be of utmost importance that we're able to provide consumers with reliable access to the products they know and love," said Patrick Larkin, SVP of Sales at Curaleaf.

"We believe that consumer demand for high-quality CBD products will continue to grow year-over-year, and we remain laser-focused on building brand recognition and brand loyalty," said Joseph Gennaro, VP of CBD, Health & Wellness at Curaleaf. "Consequently, our agreement with WB Canna Co. marks a key inflection point in the go-to-market strategy for our CBD business and shows our commitment to achieving international growth."

"In the short time since launching WB Canna Co. and Wellness early last year, we've seen incredible interest and excitement for high-quality CBD and wellness products throughout the Caribbean and Latin America," said Phillip Jarrell, COO of WB Canna Co. & Wellness. "We're very proud to add Curaleaf to our growing portfolio and introduce their popular and innovative products to consumers across the region."

CBD products that are derived from hemp contain less than 0.3% THC and have been legal at the federal level since the passing of the Farm Bill in 2018. As a precaution, we recommend researching the CBD laws and regulations of your destination, as well as any countries or states you are traveling through en route to your destination. You should also thoroughly understand the products in your possession, and whether they contain any THC or are purely CBD. TSA rules apply. The statements above have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 128 dispensaries, 26 cultivation sites, and employs over 5,600 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

About WB Canna Co. & Wellness

WB Canna Co. & Wellness, a wholly owned subsidiary of Miami-based WEBB Banks, distributes top-quality cannabidiol (CBD) and wellness products in the Caribbean, Latin America, and Travel Retail. The portfolio includes well-known brands and category leaders including Curaleaf, cbdMD, Marley, Dream Water, and Secret Nature, with additional top brands to be announced soon.

