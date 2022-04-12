EXPLORE INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES NEW GLOBAL CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

With a focus on growing its portfolio of innovative pool brands, Explore Industries enhances its vision for global business development with the appointment of a new C-level officer.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leader in the global pool industry with premium fiberglass pool brands such as Leisure Pools, Imagine Pools, Aviva Pools, pool cover brands of Integra Pool Covers and Nova Pool Covers and pool service franchise, Ultra Pool Care Squad, Explore Industries is pleased to announce Tammy Evans joining our team as Global Chief Financial Officer.

A Financial Management and Accounting Executive, Evans spent the past 12 years with IBM developing an impressive background across U.S., EMEA (Europe Middle East Africa), and Australian regions transforming the economic outlook of multibillion dollar organizations through strategic financial planning, business transformation, performance optimization, and team building.

"We are excited to have Tammy join the team," said David Pain, Global Chief Executive Officer of Explore Industries. "She brings comprehensive experience and achievements to our organization that greatly complement our performance-driven culture. Her reputation for delivering results and her track record as a global financial leader make her the ideal choice to help lead the charge with our company's financial future."

Evans brings to Explore Industries over two decades of global experience in transforming the financial outlook of multibillion dollar operations. She plans to transition her global experience and knowledge to her new role as Global Chief Financial Officer to further elevate the financial status of Explore Industries.

"This is an excellent opportunity for me to apply my experiences across many industries and geographies and across accounting, auditing, finance and treasury to help this high growth and industry-leading company and its management team," expressed Evans. "I am excited to be a part of Explore Industries as it continues to grow and expand its market leadership."

Evans' focus will be directed on establishing a best-in-class, worldwide finance and accounting organization, positioning Explore Industries and its robust portfolio of proven brands for future growth.

