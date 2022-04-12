INSPIRED TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL 700 TERMINALS TO SASKATCHEWAN VLT PROGRAM

Inspired awarded additional units following strong Valor™ performance

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INSE) today announced it has been awarded an additional 700 Valor™ video lottery terminal ("VLT") placement by Western Canada Lottery Corporation ("WCLC"), acting on behalf of the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority ("SLGA"), following a formal Request for Quotation (RFQ) process. Inspired will provide an updated Valor™ cabinet with several new game themes specifically tailored for the Saskatchewan market as part of the Company's continued commitment to North America. The additional Valor™ terminals are expected to be delivered by the end of 2022 with new games to be released throughout 2022 and 2023.

"We are thrilled to deploy additional VLT products into Canada in partnership with WCLC, as it is a testament to the successful launch and ongoing performance of the initial 100 units deployed in 2021," said Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Operating Officer of Inspired. "We are proud of our launch in Saskatchewan and the great working partnership we have developed with the WCLC VLT team to launch our products, especially during the global pandemic. We will continue to innovate and improve on our offerings as we build on this foundation and cement our presence in North America."

"We have been impressed with Inspired's Valor™ VLT and their commitment to launch the product, which we have been operating for the past year in Saskatchewan," said Eric Karmark, WCLC Vice President, VLT Gaming and Operations. "Valor™ has had strong comparative performance and we appreciate the depth and quality of the new and existing game styles, which we believe will offer an exciting and varied experience to Saskatchewan VLT players."

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across retail and mobile channels around the world. The Company's gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. The Company operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; interactive games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

