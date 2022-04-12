SchoolStatus Names Scott Mitchell as Chief Financial Officer

With deep experience in corporate financial planning, Mitchell will bolster SchoolStatus' leadership and growth in communications and operations technology for the K-12 market

RIDGELAND, Miss., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolStatus , a leading provider of an education communications platform designed to improve student outcomes through data and parent engagement, has named Scott Mitchell as its chief financial officer.

Mitchell brings to SchoolStatus more than 25 years of experience spanning corporate finance, accounting, financial planning, and corporate development. Most recently, he served as chief financial officer of HireRoad, a market leading provider of cloud-based talent management software. Prior to HireRoad, Mitchell held financial leadership roles with Education Brands and Blackboard, as well as Verizon, comScore and WealthEngine. Prior to his roles in finance, Mitchell began his career with Ernst & Young as a CPA. He holds a BBA in Accounting from the College of William & Mary and resides in Ashburn, Virginia.

"Scott brings to SchoolStatus extensive experience building best in class finance teams and overseeing financial operations for technology and communications companies with a particular emphasis on subscription software businesses," said Russ Davis, founder and CEO of SchoolStatus. "I am confident that his contributions will help SchoolStatus to continue as a leader in the unified K-12 communications field."

"SchoolStatus' impressive growth is a testament to its reputation for delivering a leading experience to its district and educator stakeholders," Mitchell said. "This is an exciting time to join the company as it accelerates its vision with the acquisitions of Operoo and TeachBoost and its commitment to build the leading unified analytics, communications, and workflow platform for the K12 market. I look forward to working with the SchoolStatus leadership team to advance the company's vision and to expand the awareness of our portfolio of solutions."

Additionally, SchoolStatus announced that it has expanded its Development and Data Analytics teams with seven new hires. This continued growth speaks to a tremendous market opportunity for the SchoolStatus unified data communications platform, driven by demand for increased communication and engagement with parents and more accessible communications platforms.

In July, 2021 SchoolStatus announced that PSG, a leading growth equity firm partnering with software and technology-enabled services companies, made a strategic investment in the company with the aim to accelerate growth and product innovation. SchoolStatus also recently announced the acquisitions of Operoo and TeachBoost , supporting its strategy to build a K12 communications and operations ecosystem that leverages the power of its data and engagement platform to drive better user experiences and student outcomes.

For more information on SchoolStatus, visit www.schoolstatus.com .

About SchoolStatus

SchoolStatus is a leading provider of a fully-integrated data analytics and communications platform designed to drive better student outcomes through the unique combination of comprehensive data and direct parent engagement. With SchoolStatus, educators have instant access to the information they need, supporting data-driven decision-making and enabling more proactive and meaningful communications. SchoolStatus removes technology, language, and access barriers to parent engagement. With more than two hundred million successful parent-teacher interactions, SchoolStatus is the choice of school leaders who recognize the need for data-informed decision-making and parent communications. For more information, visit www.schoolstatus.com .

