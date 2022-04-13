Neptune CEO, Michael Cammarata to Participate in Exclusive 'Transforming Brands for the Next Generation of Consumers' Interview at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on April 21, 2022

LAVAL, QUÉBEC, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. ("Neptune" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT), a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company focused on plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands, today announced that Michael Cammarata, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in an exclusive interview at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on April 21, 2022.
Topic:
Transforming Brands for the Next Generation of Consumers
Moderator:
Jeremy Berke, Senior Reporter at Business Insider
Date:
April 21, 2022
Time:
11:45 a.m. ET
Registration:
To schedule a one-on-one investor meeting with Neptune's management team, please contact a conference representative or KCSA Strategic Communications by emailing Neptune@KCSA.com.
Headquartered in Laval, Quebec, Neptune is a diversified health and wellness company with a mission to redefine health and wellness. Neptune is focused on building a portfolio of high quality, affordable consumer products in response to long-term secular trends and market demand for natural, plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands. The Company utilizes a highly flexible, cost-efficient manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure that can be scaled to quickly adapt to consumer demand and bring new products to market through its mass retail partners and e-commerce channels. For additional information, please visit: https://neptunewellness.com/.
About The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, renowned for being the premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America, returns for another edition, recharged with an impressive list of speakers. Check out the full lineup here.
Disclaimer – Safe Harbor Forward–Looking Statements
Neither NASDAQ nor the Toronto Stock Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.