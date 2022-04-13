O'Donnell Learn+ISG and MERLOT Announce Affordable Learning Content Support Initiative

STAMFORD, Conn., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Donnell Learn +ISG , the learning experience company, and MERLOT , the open educational resource collection, are teaming up for an exclusive collaboration to support instructors in activating affordable learning content. This is an extension of the partnership between the two organizations that aligns with their missions of providing affordable and humanized learning solutions that are faculty and student-centric.

Leveraging the abundant resources from MERLOT and SkillsCommons OER library and O'Donnell Learn+ISG's instructor services and technology platform, Nectar, the partnership will provide purposeful faculty support to identify resources and implement them into their courses in a way that makes sense and adds value to the learning experience.

O'Donnell Learn+ISG will offer an affordable, fee-based service for MERLOT members and users which will include:

Personalized & on-demand support

Affordable learning resources

Expert instructional design

Support from O'Donnell Learn+ISG through the Nectar program will appropriately contextualize the content for the specific instructor, course, region, and student population. Matt Gurney , O'Donnell Learn+ISG's Senior Vice President of Strategy and Product Innovation, sees this as an opportunity to provide humanized, inclusive, and engaged learning to a global community of instructors. "Through humanized navigation of the MERLOT and SkillsCommons libraries, we'll be able to provide structured support to ease the discovery of the resources specific to instructors' needs - whether that be finding resources to supplement existing content or develop new content - to help instructors purposefully activate that content in their courses in a meaningful and contextualized way."

Gerry Hanley , Executive Director of MERLOT & Skills Common, is thrilled to be able to present this exclusive offer to his members and users. "We are now able to offer affordable one-on-one personalized support from experienced and specialized learning design experts that will help faculty implement their vision for their courses effectively and efficiently. Collaboratively assisting faculty to design ways they reuse, revise, remix, retain, and redistribute free and open educational resources will help fulfill the promise of OER and customize the learning resources to meet the learners' needs."

Representatives from MERLOT and O'Donnell Learn+ISG will be on hand to share more details on this exclusive offer at the MERLOT booth during the Online Learning Consortium (OLC) Innovate 2022 Conference in Dallas, TX April 12-14, 2022.

About O'Donnell Learn + ISG:

O'Donnell Learn + ISG is the data driven Learning Experience Company that delivers a people centric set of solutions that meet the demands of modern learners and educators. Their technology powered managed services are delivered in a purchasing model that's flexible, accessible, and predictable for today's institution. O'Donnell Learn + ISG is uniquely positioned to help improve learning experiences at scale. For more information, please visit www.odlearn.com .

About MERLOT

The Multimedia Educational Resource for Learning and Online Teaching is an international cooperative providing free and open access to an online library of instructional resources and open educational services enabling learning for all. MERLOT's organization and services connect higher education systems, consortiums, and institutions, professional societies and organizations of academic disciplines, corporations, and individual members to form a community of people who strive to enrich the teaching and learning experiences with technologies. To learn more, please visit https://www.merlot.org/ .

