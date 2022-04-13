Simmons Bank Named to Forbes List of "World's Best Banks" For Third Consecutive Year

PINE BLUFF, Ark, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank has been named to Forbes magazine's list of "World's Best Banks" for the third consecutive year. The recognition is based on surveys conducted by Forbes and Statista that evaluated feedback from 45,000 banking customers across 27 countries. Questions targeted topics such as trust, terms, customer service, digital service and financial advice.

"Simmons Bank is honored to once again earn the distinction of being named among the 'World's Best Bank' by Forbes," said George A. Makris, Jr. chairman and CEO of Simmons Bank. "Throughout our 119-year history, our passion has centered on providing our customers with responsible financial products delivered with exceptional service while being a strong community partner. This distinction by Forbes further validates our continued efforts and emphasizes the trust our customers have placed in Simmons to help them meet their ever-changing financial needs."

The award builds on recent recognitions that Simmons Bank has received from Forbes, such as "America's Best Bank 2022", "America's Best Banks 2021", America's Best Employers By State" (2020), "World's Best Banks" (2021) and "World's Best Banks" (2020).

About Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company. Simmons Bank operates approximately 200 branches in Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. Simmons Bank was named to Forbes list of "America's Best Banks" in 2022 and was recently named to Forbes list of "World's Best Banks" for the third consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on Twitter or by visiting our newsroom.

