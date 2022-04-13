Viasat Receives Top Honors from LinkedIn and Ragan as a Top Company to Work for in the United States

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, was recognized by two global organizations, LinkedIn and Ragan, as a top company to work at in the United States.

LinkedIn: LinkedIn Top Companies list is a ranking of 50 companies that are investing in their talent and helping people build careers that will set them up for long-term success. Viasat ranked within this prestigious list, which included an evaluation of the following seven key pillars: ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity and educational background.

Ragan: acknowledged Viasat for their exceptional internal communications campaigns, content and initiatives that kept their workforce—remote or in-person—engaged and informed. Viasat champions their diverse workforce and provide resources and support to help employees grow and succeed in their careers. Ragan's Employee Communications & Top Places to Work Awards acknowledged Viasat for their exceptional internal communications campaigns, content and initiatives that kept their workforce—remote or in-person—engaged and informed. Viasat champions their diverse workforce and provide resources and support to help employees grow and succeed in their careers.

"The world has changed over the last two years, and we are very proud of how our leaders and our teams have quickly evolved with us to meet these new challenges," said Melinda Kimbro, chief people officer at Viasat. "With some of the best talent in the industry we're bringing connectivity to everyone, everywhere and doing it in such a way that will help to sustain space for generations to come. It's our people – committed to that purpose, that unites us and makes it all possible. We are immensely proud of our global team and for this recognition from LinkedIn and Ragan."

Over the course of the pandemic, Viasat has increased its career development and wellness efforts to accommodate employees and boost recruitment. Employees are encouraged to think innovatively and are supported with tuition reimbursement, mentoring, personal wellness benefits and more. Their new wellness offerings include a mediation/mental health app, flexible time off for eligible U.S. employees and enhanced Family Care leave coverage. Viasat also launched Workday Learning, with a library of course offerings for all employees, offered new leadership training programs, and revamped their mentorship program. Additionally, over the course of the last year, the Company has offered additional resources and training opportunities for how to navigate the pandemic across its hybrid/remote workforce.

Viasat also supports a culture of giving, matching donations and providing several ways for employees to get involved in volunteering. In 2021, one in six Viasat employees volunteered or gave to a charitable organization; 1,182 global organizations received support from Viasat employee programs; and more than $1.6 million was donated through donation and volunteer match initiatives and employee giving. For a list of current job opportunities, candidates can visit Viasat's LinkedIn page for additional information.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 35 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Copyright © 2022 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content:

SOURCE Viasat, Inc.