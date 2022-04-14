Chrysler Store by Amazon Opens to Consumers

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for a springtime shopping spree, the Chrysler brand has launched the new Chrysler Store by Amazon, bringing hundreds of options for authentic licensed gear and merchandise to Chrysler brand fans and followers.

"Opening our dedicated Chrysler brand store on Amazon provides an opportunity for our owners, fans and followers in the U.S. to shop for their favorite products across multiple categories and with a seamless online experience," said Kim Adams House, head of all brands - licensing and merchandising, Stellantis - North America. "The Chrysler brand featured collections will offer the chance to shop a variety of products from family apparel, van lifestyle merchandise and vintage accessories."

The Chrysler Store by Amazon features apparel for men, women and kids, home gear, drinkware, as well as accessories.

Categories include the following:

To fully immerse consumers in all things Chrysler brand, the Chrysler Amazon storefront features three distinct merchandise collections that include:

Van Life - The Van Life merchandise collection is dedicated to the van lifestyle that comes with the Chrysler Pacifica. The collection features bright and playful merchandise for van moms, dads and kids alike, along with functional accessories for everyday commutes and long road trips. It has multiple graphic design approaches than can be seen through many product categories, such as drinkware, apparel, games and phone accessories.

300 Collection - The 300 Collection features the performance and detailed craftsmanship that comes with the Chrysler 300. The merchandise showcases the sleek, winged 300 grille and 300S badging on shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts and phone accessories.

Heritage Collection - The Heritage Collection curates unique merchandise and accessories for every Chrysler history buff to showcase their pride and appreciation for innovation. It combines original and authentic licensed products across multiple product categories, from signage and blankets to accessories, featuring brands from Chrysler's past.

Chrysler Brand

The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, intuitive innovation and technology since the company was founded in 1925. The Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan, a segment Chrysler invented, with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling and the most advanced available all-wheel-drive system in its class. The available innovative hybrid powertrain takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further. It's the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves more than 80 MPGe in electric-only mode, has an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles. Chrysler Voyager offers fleet owners a budget-friendly minivan that also provides a well-equipped, exceptional driving experience. The Chrysler 300 lineup delivers on the brand's promise of iconic and elegant design executed with world-class performance, efficiency and quality – all at an attainable value. Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

