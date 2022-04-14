IGT Transforms Instant Tickets with Infinity Instants Games

Company's patented digital printing technology can be fully customized to enhance

LONDON, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today the introduction of its Infinity Instants™ games that are created using multiple patented digital printing technologies to transform and enhance instant ticket design and gameplay. The innovative printing techniques are unlike any others in the industry and produce games with high definition, richly colored symbols and graphics on the front and back of a ticket, and with unparalleled scene variety and flexibility.

"The technology behind Infinity Instants disrupts and revolutionizes traditional instant ticket printing and endorses IGT's commitment to delivering growth-driving, player-tested, innovative solutions for lotteries," said Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Global Lottery. "The digital preparation process of Infinity Instants allows for every element of the instant ticket to be fully customized, creating an infinite number of possibilities. This high level of detail generates opportunities for lotteries to engage players through more appealing graphics and enhanced playstyles."

IGT Infinity Instants tickets are printed on a physical press but produced through a series of digital printing processes and technologies, allowing for endless flexibility for the design, production, and marketing of instant ticket games. With Infinity Instants, the variable game symbols on instant tickets are generated in full color at the highest known resolution in the industry. The digital production process also allows for every ticket in the pack to display unique artwork.

The transformative Infinity Instants tickets have thus far launched in four U.S. lottery markets and have demonstrated strong performance.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

