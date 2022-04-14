PESI Inc. and Grief.com to Host 2022 Grief Summit

Free, 2-day event for licensed mental health and healing professionals

EAU CLAIRE, Wis., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PESI Inc., a non-profit continuing education company, is partnering with David Kessler, grief expert and founder of Grief.com, to present Grief Summit 2022: Counseling and Treatment Tools for the Changing Face of Grief and Loss.

This free, two-day virtual training will take place April 28th and 29th and represent the world's largest gathering of professionals working with the grief and loss pervasive in today's clients. Up to 12 hours of continuing education credit for attendance will be available for purchase for licensed therapists and other healing professionals.

David Kessler, event co-host and world-renowned grief authority, will kick off the second annual event with the keynote address "The 6th Stage of Grief: Why Meaning Making is More Important Than Ever."

Two days of live sessions will follow with Megan Devine, LPC, best-selling author of the book It's Ok That You're Not Ok and 7 other top experts in the field. These experts will provide tools and techniques for working with today's biggest issues in grief including:

Collective grief and pandemic fatigue

Moving clients from loss to resiliency

Creating safe spaces for culturally diverse clients to grieve

Navigating grief and uncertainty

Rehumanizing grief care

Giving grieving children a voice

Ethics, personal loss, and self-disclosure in grief support

Survivors' guilt, regret, and shame

EMDR for traumatic grief and mourning

Each session will include handouts and conclude with a live Q&A discussion with the speaker. Registrants will receive 14 days of access to summit recordings. CE credit for both live and self-study attendance is available for purchase during registration.

About PESI, Inc

PESI Inc. is a nonprofit organization committed to creating superior continuing education programs for counselors, social workers, psychologists, nurses, and other mental health professionals.

Designed to be adaptable and convenient for all learning styles, PESI trainings include online courses, live and home study webinars, and hundreds of free resources and CE hours. Plus, it's easy to access trainings, and satisfy state CE requirements, using the PESI app.

Media Contact

Ryan Bartholomew

rbartholomew@pesi.com

View original content:

SOURCE PESI Inc