SOCi and Olo Partnership Centralizes Local Data Management for Restaurants

The collaboration will unify the worlds of localized data and digital menu management providing marketers with an integrated toolset and consumers with up-to-date, relevant information

SAN DIEGO, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCi , the marketing platform for multi-location brands, and Olo (NYSE: OLO), a leading on-demand commerce platform powering the restaurant industry's digital transformation, today announced a strategic partnership whereby SOCi will integrate with the Olo API, allowing Olo data to pass through to the SOCi platform and its industry-leading localized listings management solutions.

SOCi Logo (PRNewswire)

This strategic partnership will improve the experience for restaurant brands by providing a single place to update critical location data across hundreds of directories. Customers of SOCi and Olo will now be able to update name, address, phone number (NAP), hours of operation, and other location information, including brand determined menu links, through Olo's pre existing Dashboard. This data will stream directly into the SOCi platform and out to hundreds of top search directories and networks, including Google, Facebook, Apple Maps, Yelp and more, as well as the restaurant's local pages and restaurant locator.

"Our partnership with Olo is another step in unifying an increasingly complex digital landscape in hospitality," said Afif Khoury , CEO of SOCi. "As the guest journey and interaction model has continued to evolve, the restaurant technology stack has become more complex and fragmented. The resulting inefficiencies are most pronounced for multi-location restaurants, who are now trying to manage numerous systems across hundreds or thousands of locations. SOCi is helping brands restructure and simplify their workflows by integrating the most critical platforms and allowing important data, information, and customer experiences to be managed from a single source."

In today's world, local search results play a great role in how consumers find and select restaurants, so that information needs to be as up-to-date and relevant as possible. Further, restaurant industry competition specifically is becoming fiercer every day, and maintaining prime visibility with customers is a constant challenge for multi-location brands. In addition to listings management, this integration will provide brands with meaningful insights such as profile completeness, listing accuracy, and order transaction data which can be used to improve marketing strategy and location visibility.

"We are excited to work with SOCi to bring this exciting solution to the restaurant industry," said Andrea Coe, VP and GM of Rails at Olo. "We're committed to ensuring our customers are leading and benefitting from the digital shift, not chasing after trends. With the SOCi integrations streamlining the process for keeping location and other data up-to-date for their potential guests, restaurant brands can focus less on managing various listing platforms and more on their critical day-to-day operations."

About SOCi

SOCi is the marketing platform for multi-location brands. We empower businesses like Ace Hardware, Sport Clips, and Anytime Fitness to scale marketing efforts across all digital channels in a way that's brand directed, locally perfected, and data connected. As one central place to scale marketing, SOCi makes the impossible possible by enabling top brands and their locations to strengthen and scale their digital presence across limitless local search and social pages while protecting what matters most, their reputation. For more information on how SOCi can help fuel your localized marketing success - visit us at www.meetsoci.com or message us at hello@meetsoci.com .

About Olo

Olo is a leading on-demand commerce platform powering the restaurant industry's digital transformation. Millions of orders per day run on Olo's enterprise SaaS engine, enabling brands to maximize the convergence of digital and brick-and-mortar operations. The Olo platform provides the infrastructure to capture demand and manage consumer orders from every channel. With integrations to over 200 technology partners, Olo customers can build digital experiences with the largest and most flexible restaurant commerce ecosystem on the market. Over 500 restaurant brands use Olo to grow digital sales, maximize profitability, and preserve direct consumer relationships. Learn more at olo.com .

Media Contacts

Avery Nunez

BLASTmedia for SOCi

soci@blastmedia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SOCi