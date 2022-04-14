T-Mobile joins the Zephyr Project as Platinum Member

Zephyr RTOS Powers T-Mobile's First Developer Kit, Designed to Increase Developer Innovation & Make Connection to the Network Easy

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Zephyr® Project announced that T-Mobile has joined as a Platinum member, leveraging the Real-Time Operating System (RTOS) to power its new Developer Kit, which gives innovators fast and easy access to build on T-Mobile's network. The Zephyr Project is an open source project at the Linux Foundation that builds a safe, secure and flexible RTOS for resource-constrained devices. T-Mobile is the first wireless carrier to join the project.

"As a leader in the industry and our first telecom member, T-Mobile brings a unique perspective and expertise to the Zephyr ecosystem," said Kate Stewart, Vice President of Dependable Embedded Systems at The Linux Foundation. "Zephyr's existing wireless capabilities (Bluetooth Low Energy, Wi-Fi, and 802.15.4), coupled with DevEdge, T-Mobile's new developer platform, will unleash innovators to create new solutions for the connected future."

Zephyr RTOS is easy to deploy, secure, connect and manage and supports more than 350 boards running embedded microcontrollers from Arm and RISC-V to Tensilica, NIOS, and ARC as single and multicore systems. It has a growing set of software libraries that can be used across various applications and industry sectors such as Industrial IoT, wearables, machine learning and more. Zephyr is built with an emphasis on broad chipset support, security, dependability, long-term support releases and a growing open source ecosystem.

"T-Mobile is thrilled to be the first wireless provider to join the Zephyr Project. As we shared when we launched DevEdge earlier this month, we envision a future where everything that can be connected, will be. And that requires massive innovation." said Rob Roy, SVP of Emerging Business Innovation at T-Mobile. "Zephyr's RTOS will help T-Mobile enable developers to build better and faster, unlocking massive innovation on our network."

T-Mobile's new Developer Kit, which will run on Zephyr RTOS, gives developers immediate access to T-Mobile's network – no out-of-pocket costs, no testing hardware, no lengthy build time required. And for a limited time, T-Mobile is giving away Developer Kits for free while supplies last to developers who sign up now. To learn more, and to sign-up for a kit, developers can visit devedge.t-mobile.com/solutions/iot-developer-kit.

T-Mobile joins other Platinum members including Antmicro, Baumer, Google, Intel, Meta, Nordic Semiconductor, NXP, Oticon and Qualcomm Innovation Center. T-Mobile will join the Zephyr Governing Board and its commitment to ensure balanced collaboration and feedback that meets the needs of its community.

Other Zephyr Project members include AVSystem, BayLibre, Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications (BUPT), Eclipse Foundation, FIWARE, Foundries.io, Golioth, Infineon, Institute of Communication and Computer Systems (ICCS), Laird Connectivity, Linaro, Memfault, Northeastern University, Parasoft, Percepio, Research Institute of Sweden (RISE), RISC-V, SiFive, Silicon Labs, Synopsys, Texas Instruments and Wind River.

Zephyr Developer Summit

The Zephyr community will gather virtually and in-person at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California, on June 8-9. The second annual Zephyr Developer Summit will feature speakers from Antmicro, AVSystem, Bitergia, Boston Technology Law, Entropic Engineering, Circuit Dojo, Facebook/Meta, Golioth, Google, Huawei, Intel, Laird Connectivity, Lattix, Linaro, The Linux Foundation, Nordic Semiconductor, Percepio, Samsung, ST Microelectronics, Synopsys, Wind River and Zonneplan.

The Summit is open to the public with various registration rates to attend in-person or virtually. Learn more and register here: https://events.linuxfoundation.org/zephyr-developer-summit/register/ .

A few of highlights of the Zephyr Developer Summit include:

The complete schedule for the Summit can be found here . The Zephyr Developer Summit is made possible thanks to Diamond Sponsors Antmicro, Google and Intel; Platinum Sponsor Nordic Semiconductor; Gold Sponsor NXP; Silver Sponsors Golioth and Memfault and Session Recording Sponsor BayLibre.

Last year, almost 700 people registered for the first-ever virtual Zephyr Developer Summit in June. The event consisted of 5 mini-conferences, 28 sessions and 51 speakers who presented technical content, best practices, real-world use cases and more. Videos are available on the Zephyr Project YouTube Channel .

To learn more about Zephyr RTOS, visit the Zephyr website and blog .

About the Zephyr™ Project

The Zephyr Project is an open source, scalable real-time operating system (RTOS) supporting multiple hardware architectures. To learn more, please visit www.zephyrproject.org .

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 1,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org .

