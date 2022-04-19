NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ActionIQ , the leading Enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP) and InfoSum , the leading data collaboration and data clean room platform, today announced their strategic partnership to unlock the power of second-party data by combining the ActionIQ CX Hub and the InfoSum Secure Data Clean Room. Following the integration, brands and publishers will have a secure privacy-centric environment to connect, enrich, and activate their first-party data from partners without reliance on third-party data or cookies.

ActionIQ partners with InfoSum to unlock the power of second-party data to orchestrate customer experiences at scale.

With third-party cookie depreciation looming, and uncertainty surrounding global data regulations, enterprises need not only a solid first-party data strategy, but also a way to activate second-party customer data – data from their retailer, brand and/or publishing partners. With increased demand for greater privacy protection, marketers also need to cement privacy at the center of their first-party data strategy.

The ActionIQ CX Hub leverages all known and anonymous customer and account data to build a 360-degree customer view that powers highly personalized, impactful customer experiences. InfoSum's Secure Data Clean Room empowers companies to collaborate with unlimited data partners with maximum privacy and security. With the joint solution, marketers can onboard their data directly from the ActionIQ CX Hub to their InfoSum clean room. The data is encrypted and anonymized matching is conducted across multiple data sets. The enriched data is then fed back into the ActionIQ CX Hub to discover audiences and orchestrate experiences across all brand touchpoints.

This partnership will deliver end-to-end privacy protection and holistic data governance, enabling companies to safely maintain control over their data. The joint solution will enable brands and publishers to:

Create a richer, deeper understanding of their customers and extract valuable insights from enriched first party and second-party partner data,

Go beyond insights to orchestrate personalized experiences across all brand touchpoints and at all stages of the customer journey

Measure marketing and advertising effectiveness without cookies or device IDs

"Delivering personalized, superior customer experiences requires use of the full spectrum of customer data, from first-party real-time and historical insights to second-party data," said Justin DeBrabant, Senior Vice President of Product, ActionIQ. "ActionIQ selected InfoSum to be our clean room partner because of their patented, privacy-first technology that connects customer records between and amongst companies, without moving or sharing data. Our partnership will enable businesses to achieve a full understanding of their customers, to deliver relevant experiences that ensure brand loyalty."

"This partnership enables privacy-first data collaboration between brands and publishers, while enhancing the customer journey and experience," said Valerie Mercurio, Director of Business Development for InfoSum. "ActionIQ is a perfectly-situated partner to help deliver end-to-end privacy protection and holistic data governance, orchestrate personalized customer experiences, and enable companies to safely maintain control over their data without compromising it through sharing it. As the industry moves beyond cookies, leveraging second-party data will enable brands and publishers to create a richer, deeper understanding of their core customers with enriched insights from multiple collaboration partners."

About ActionIQ

ActionIQ is at the center of a data-driven revolution that is changing the way brands think about customer experience, digital transformation and the value of customer data as a core corporate asset. We concentrate on solving enterprise data challenges so that teams are empowered to create authentic customer experiences across all brand touchpoints. ActionIQ helps G2000 companies by connecting their customer data, providing an easy-to-use interface for business users to access customer insights, and enabling customer experience orchestration across channels. We are helping brands like The New York Times, Pandora Media, The Hartford, Shopify, American Eagle Outfitters and others grow customer satisfaction and revenue. To learn more, visit ActionIQ.com .

About InfoSum

InfoSum is the world's leading data collaboration platform empowering companies to deliver better customer experiences while prioritizing customer privacy. Using patented, privacy-first technology, InfoSum connects customer records between and amongst companies, without moving or sharing data. Since launching the platform in 2019, global customer-oriented companies across financial services, CTV, retail, healthcare, gaming, and entertainment trust InfoSum to seamlessly and compliantly deliver better customer experiences. To learn more, visit InfoSum.com .

