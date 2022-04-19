Sundeep Rawal , DMD, senior vice president of implant support services, Aspen Dental, recognized for his impact on the dental industry





Commitment to innovation and mentorship has contributed to establishing Aspen Dental as an industry leader in prosthodontics, implantology

CHICAGO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Dental congratulates Dr. Sundeep Rawal, DMD, senior vice president of implant support services, Aspen Dental, on being named to the University of Florida's 40 under 40 list. Dr. Rawal's leadership in prosthodontics and implantology for Aspen Dental, in addition to his commitment to mentorship and training of other young doctors, paved the way for this exciting recognition.

Aspen Dental's Dr. Sundeep Rawal Awarded University of Florida's 40 Under 40 (PRNewsfoto/Aspen Dental) (PRNewswire)

Dr. Rawal supports nearly 1,000 independently owned dental offices across the Aspen Dental network, ensuring doctors and teams are equipped with the latest clinical techniques and technology to treat patients with dental implant therapies. Dr. Rawal's commitment to training doctors has made Aspen Dental one of the foremost leaders in dental implants, earning the company a Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Learning Gold Award for Best Use of a Blended Learning Program in 2020.

"As a proud University of Florida Gator, this recognition is particularly special to me," said Dr. Rawal. "The University of Florida is where I discovered my passion for prosthodontics. It's where I benefited from the investment and mentorship of others, propelling me to do the same for the next generation of doctors. It's where I learned to collaborate and innovate, learning from people of diverse backgrounds and experiences to continue to grow and advance care – something I'm grateful to do every day at Aspen Dental."

"Dr. Rawal has always been a leader in our organization – providing mentorship to doctors at all levels of the organization," said Bob Fontana, founder and CEO of Aspen Dental. "His commitment to educating the next generation of dentists is integral in our mission to provide world-class care to patients across the county."

Dr. Rawal participated in a seven-year accelerated dental program at the University of Florida, earning a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology and Cell Science with a minor in Business Administration in 2003, followed by the completion of his DMD in 2006. During his time at University of Florida, Dr. Rawal balanced his academics with other extracurricular activities like student government and other on-campus organizations for a truly versatile education experience. After a decade in private practice, Dr. Rawal first joined the Aspen Dental team in 2019. Most recently, Aspen Dental announced that under Dr. Rawal's leadership, the company has trained 1,400 doctors in implant therapy and plans to train an additional 700 by the end of 2022.

ABOUT ASPEN DENTAL

Aspen Dental was founded in 1998 in New York by Bob Fontana with a simple goal in mind: to break down the barriers that doctors and patients face when it comes to dental care. Today, more than 20 years later, with nearly 1,000 Aspen Dental locations nationwide, the mission of the company remains the same – to bring better care to more people. Aspen Dental is the largest group of branded dental offices in the world. For more information, visit aspendental.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About TAG - The Aspen Group

TAG was built on the simple idea of bringing better health care to more people. TAG and the independent health care practices it supports operate more than 1,100 locations in 45 states through its four healthcare support companies: Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers®, WellNow Urgent Care® and Chapter Aesthetic StudioSM. Combined, the companies serve more than 35,000 patients a day and more than 8 million patients each year. TAG is headquartered at 800 W. Fulton Market in Chicago. For more information, visit teamtag.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

(PRNewsfoto/Aspen Dental) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aspen Dental