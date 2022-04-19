ePayments and Alchemy Pay Partner for Australian and NZ Crypto Payments

SINGAPORE, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiat-crypto payments provider, Alchemy Pay (ACH), has partnered with merchant payment provider, ePayments, to offer crypto payments and services in New Zealand and Australia. ePayments will integrate with Alchemy Pay to provide to their merchants with crypto payment acceptance, as well as payments with Binance Pay.

As part of the partnership, Alchemy Pay will also leverage ePayments' NZ and Australian fiat payment channels and provide global crypto service providers with access to users in these markets.

After integration with Alchemy Pay, ePayment's merchants will be able to manage fiat and crypto transactions from a backend portal provided by Alchemy Pay. Alchemy Pay's hybrid payment acceptance system enables merchants to accept payments in fiat and cryptocurrencies. Its solutions provide mainstream-friendly access to crypto services and facilitate the use of crypto for real-world goods and services.

Alchemy Pay CEO, John Tan commented on the partnership: "This partnership with ePayments will allow us to enter the New Zealand and Australian markets where crypto adoption is becoming exceptionally strong. Crypto payments are the future and we are pleased to be working with merchants who have a deep familiarity with the local markets. We are also happy to be opening up our crypto clients to new users in new markets."

ePayments is a New Zealand-based payment company servicing airport and hospitality merchants in Australia and New Zealand and notably, was the first company to bring Asia's highly popular WeChat Pay into New Zealand. ePayments works with New Zealand merchants and clients such as THL, the New Zealand Post, and TravelPharm.

Leo Liu of ePayments enthused: "Alchemy Pay is a leader in the crypto payment space. Their network of partners and crypto payments capabilities gives our merchants the cutting edge in modern digital payment."

Alchemy Pay has become increasingly important in the blockchain space as a payment bridging service for the industry. Leading networks such as Elrond, Polygon, Algorand, NEAR, and Avalanche are integrating Alchemy Pay's fiat payment channels. Alchemy Pay now has over 300 fiat payment channels that allow crypto services, DApps, and networks to onboard users with popular local and global mobile wallets as well as more traditional card and bank transfer payments.

