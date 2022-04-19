Houston Methodist Hospital The Woodlands Campus Partners with myEATz to Offer On-Site Mobile Ordering Food and Drink Options

Announcing myEATz inaugural launch to give healthcare workers additional break time

HOUSTON, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- myEATz, the sister company to leading cloud-based platform for sports and concert arena mobile ordering, sEATz, announces their inaugural launch at Houston Methodist Hospital The Woodlands Campus. Starting April 19, mobile ordering will be available campus-wide for all 2,000+ staff as well as patient guests looking to avoid lines and crowds when picking up their food and drink orders.

To order food, patrons will simply scan the QR code found around the hospital or go to myEATzapp.com to create their order and select their pick-up time. Additionally, a kiosk at the The Blue Heron Bistro is available to submit an order.

A pilot group of 50 participants had the opportunity to test the mobile ordering service since February. From that test, 100% of users said they would use the platform again after the pilot. Additionally, adoption tripled over the course of the trial period.

"Healthcare facilities like Houston Methodist know the importance of adopting cutting-edge technology inside their facilities whether it is for patient care or to help make their staff's lives better," says sEATz and myEATz CEO and Co-Founder, Aaron Knape. "We are so excited to kick off this company into the healthcare market with visionaries like Methodist and Aramark."

"Partnering with a proven technology like sEATz and myEATz allows us to continue to make technological advancements within our partner smart facilities," says Ashley Ayers, Director of Food and Nutrition Services, Aramark Healthcare. "This isn't just about adding a mobile ordering service, it is ultimately about giving Methodist employees their much needed and deserved break time back."

myEATz continues to establish partners with additional healthcare campuses and smart facilities in other verticals. For more information, go to myEATzapp.com.

ABOUT sEATz AND myEATz:

Founded in 2018 in Houston, Texas, sEATz App is a cloud-based platform focused on enhancing the customer experience at sports stadiums and music venues. The multi-platform solution connects fans through in-seat mobile delivery, express pickup and kiosks. sEATz grew to include myEATz in 2021 and is working to integrate the proven platform in innovative facilities across the country.

