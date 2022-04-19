Playtex Debuts Industry-Leading Tampon with Plastic Tip and Cardboard Plunger

New femcare product, Clean Comfort, offers an eco-friendlier choice without sacrificing comfort

SHELTON, Conn., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Playtex , a leading feminine care product brand, is offering a new tampon for women seeking to make an eco-friendlier choice without sacrificing comfort and performance. Playtex Clean Comfort is the only tampon that features a plastic tip with an eco-friendly cardboard plunger. When it comes to tampon use, 91% of women say that insertion comfort is a top priority and important factor when choosing menstrual products. Yet, many women are also interested in menstrual products that have a lighter eco-footprint.

Now, for those who prefer applicator tampons for their reliability, comfort and convenience, Playtex Clean Comfort offers a solution without compromise. It uses 40% less plastic*, is made of 100% organic cotton and is free from chlorine, fragrances and dyes along with Playtex's 360-degree leak protection technology. Using this hybrid product will eliminate 140 plastic plungers, per person on average** for the 34.1 million U.S. women who use tampons annually.

Limiting plastic use is the most effective means of avoiding waste and reducing the impact linked to plastic production. While there has been a rise in the use of plant-based plastics within the tampon industry, they do not change the end-of-life for single-use plastic products which culminates in a landfill. Playtex Clean Comfort is addressing the problem by reducing the amount of overall plastic that is generated and eventually thrown away.

"Plastic applicators are the most used tampon type in the U.S. due to their comfort and reliability, yet many women are seeking eco-friendly alternatives that fit their more sustainable lifestyle," said Anna Dietrich, Playtex senior brand strategy manager. "Now, Playtex has eliminated the need for compromise when it comes to tampons. Playtex Clean Comfort offers an eco-friendly tampon choice that allows women to easily make a meaningful difference by reducing single-use plastic waste without compromising on comfort."

To further support the environment and help create real change, Playtex Clean Comfort, a product that is committed to "period protection with a positive impact™," has joined forces with the Women's Earth

Alliance ( WEA ), a global nonprofit organization equipping women leaders with the skills and tools they need to protect our environment and strengthen communities from the inside out. Playtex's support will empower more women to launch environmental projects that create a healthy, safe and thriving world for all.

Playtex Clean Comfort will be available nationwide in all major grocery, drugstore and general merchandise retails stores and on Amazon beginning this month. The product will be available in 30-count (MSRP: $7.49) and 16-count (MSRP: $4.59) packs in Regular and Super absorbencies.

For more information, please visit www.playtexcleancomfort.com .

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell (NYSE: EPC) is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names such as Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's shaving products; Schick® and Billie® women's shaving products; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat®, Hawaiian Tropic®, Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® sun and skin care products; and Wet Ones® moist wipes. The company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 6,500 employees worldwide.

About Women's Earth Alliance

Women's Earth Alliance (WEA), founded in 2006, is on a mission to protect our environment, end the climate crisis, and ensure a just, thriving world by empowering women's leadership. WEA provides leadership, strategy, technical training, and funding for women leaders to scale their climate and environmental justice initiatives while connecting them to a global alliance of peers, mentors, and funders. www.womensearthalliance.org

*vs. Playtex Sport Regular Absorbency Tampons

**assuming 12.1 tampons used per cycle per person and 12.2 tampons used per month per person

