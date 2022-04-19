Silk & Snow Launches the First Organic Latex Mattress Topper from a Canadian Brand - For a Sustainable & Superior Sleep

Silk & Snow rounds out its curated collection of organic sleep solutions with Organic Latex Mattress Toppers

TORONTO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Silk & Snow - a Canadian eco-conscious bedding and home brand - announces a new product line of 100% Organic Latex Mattress Toppers . The range is made from 100% GOTS and GOLS certified organic cotton and organic latex, ensuring that you can enjoy a safe, clean, and comfortable sleep surface every single night.

"As one of the first Canadian companies to create a 100% Organic Mattress, it was a natural next step for us to create Canada's first GOTS Certified Organic Latex Topper," says Albert Chow, Co-Founder of Silk & Snow. "We are so excited to add these eco-conscious mattress toppers to our collection of products that are good for you and our planet".

Latex is one of the most durable materials available for sleep surfaces and has the ability to maintain its optimal level of comfort for decades. Meaning you can reduce waste by replacing your mattress topper less frequently.

Available in medium and firm, Silk & Snow's new Latex Mattress Toppers add additional support and comfort to any mattress, with an easy-to-clean GOTS certified Organic Cotton Cover included.

For Silk & Snow, transparency is key. They partner with manufacturers that have gone above and beyond to deliver quality products that don't come at the cost of our ecosystems. Our GOTS and GOLS Certified Organic Latex is sourced from multi-generational, experienced latex manufacturers in Sri Lanka who place organic principles as an utmost priority.

Your sleep and the health of the planet are Silk & Snow's top priorities. By using only certified organic materials in this Latex Topper , you can experience a comfortable sleep that helps to protect our ecosystems.

About Silk & Snow

Silk & Snow is Canada's favourite environmentally-friendly sleep and wellness brand. Silk & Snow provides a thoughtfully curated line of lifestyle products, including locally-made mattresses that use traceable, environmentally-conscious manufacturing principles.

