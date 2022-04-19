VUSE AND ARROW McLAREN SP ELEVATE UNDEFEATED PARTNERSHIP, EXPANDING FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR TO BRING DESIGN AND INNOVATION TO INDYCAR

Undefeated founder James Bond joins Arrow McLaren SP and Vuse to elevate design collaboration across the team for the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 29th

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuse advances the intersection of art and racing through its continued partnership with Arrow McLaren SP (AMSP), elevating last year's Indianapolis 500 car design with James Bond, founder of the one of the most recognized global sportswear brands, UNDEFEATED. For the second consecutive year, Bond and UNDEFEATED have returned to work alongside Vuse and AMSP on an expanded, unique collaboration to design all three AMSP Indy cars, driver fire suits, and the team's garage to be showcased at this year's Indianapolis 500, one of the largest racing events in the world.

"We're thrilled to renew the collaboration with UNDEFEATED and extend the design partnership across all three race cars, including the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP car," said Frank Silva, Senior Vice President of Activation and Trade Marketing for Reynolds. "By advancing this partnership, Vuse and Arrow McLaren SP continue to drive innovation within the sport, elevating the unique opportunity to bring James Bond's vision to life across all livery car designs, driver fire suits, and team garage," Silva added.

This unique opportunity elevates last year's first-of-its-kind collaboration for a streetwear and lifestyle brand to design not one but all three racecars competing in this year's Indianapolis 500. In addition to the racecar liveries, AMSP and Vuse's design partnership has expanded, taking the UNDEFEATED team's designs off the track to outfit the driver fire suits and AMSP's team garage. The encompassed design elements are unified across the No. 5 AMSP, No. 6 AMSP and No. 7 Vuse AMSP racecars, while once again pushing industry boundaries for UNDEFEATED and accelerating inspiration for the sport.

"Continuing our partnership with the Arrow McLaren SP team and its partner, Vuse, for the second year to bring UNDEFEATED's designs to racing canvases at the Indianapolis 500 is a huge opportunity for our brand and industry," said James Bond, Founder of UNDEFEATED. "I'm excited about the expanded design collaboration and bringing to life the UNDEFEATED vision across the Arrow McLaren SP team, unifying our brands on and off the racetrack during the month of May."

Bond and his team took a new approach for this year's livery designs, deviating from last year's tiger camo by incorporating an asymmetrical design across the three AMSP racecars. Each color leveraged is symbolic of AMSP's partners. UNDEFEATED is represented through the use of olive green, a primary color of the brand, and the Vuse-AMSP color palette of fluro papaya and blue showcases AMSP's brand. Each livery has a slightly different design with the same color palette, forming a synergy between the team cars and art, design, innovation, and racing. Bond will again join AMSP at the Indianapolis 500 as all three UNDEFEATED-designed Indy cars hit the track on May 29.

"With the success of last year's design, the team was ecstatic to welcome back this partnership between Arrow McLaren SP, Vuse, and UNDEFEATED to elevate our position on and off the track," said Taylor Kiel, President of AMSP. "Collaborating with a brand like UNDEFEATED through innovation and art during IndyCar's biggest moment of the year helps bring the sport forward, drive creative innovation, and foster additional interest in the sport," Kiel added.

The Vuse brand integration is part of a broader enhanced partnership deal between British American Tobacco (BAT), R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company's ultimate parent group, and McLaren Racing as a continuation of the global partnership with the McLaren Formula 1 team, which BAT is a Principal Partner.

Learn more about the Vuse-Arrow McLaren SP-UNDEFEATED partnership at vuse.com/indy500

About Vuse and R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company:

The Vuse brand combines tobacco expertise with innovative technology to provide adult vapor consumers with alternatives to traditional tobacco products. Vuse products are marketed in the United States by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company (RJRVC), an operating company of Reynolds American Inc., a member of the British American Tobacco (BAT) Group. RJRVC is and remains committed to responsibly marketing Vuse products. To learn more about R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company, visit www.RJRvapor.com. To learn more about Vuse products, visit vusevapor.com.

About Arrow McLaren SP:

Arrow McLaren SP represents three determined entities – Arrow Electronics, McLaren Racing and Schmidt Peterson Motorsports – who joined forces at the end of 2019 in a strategic partnership with a clear aim: to compete for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship and the Indianapolis 500. Arrow McLaren SP fields two cars in the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES: The No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet piloted by Pato O'Ward; and the No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet piloted by Felix Rosenqvist. The team will also field Juan Pablo Montoya in the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500. Follow the team on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube at @ArrowMcLarenSP and online at www.arrowmclarensp.com.

About UNDEFEATED:

UNDEFEATED is known as one of the most recognized brands and well-curated retail boutiques within sportswear across the globe. With themes of Victory and Virtue, UNDEFEATED designs and develops apparel, accessories, and footwear for the modern active lifestyle. Since the brand's inception in 2002, UNDEFEATED remains as the unofficial voice defining an era of sports and streetwear culture.

Vuse-Arrow McLaren SP-UNDEFEATED Partnership (PRNewswire)

