InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique Laundry Iron for Sports Fans (DLL-3888)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun way to show team spirit when ironing laundry," said an inventor, from Fort Worth, Texas, "so I invented the SPORTS IRON. My design would offer a unique and novel alternative to traditional laundry irons."

The invention provides a unique laundry iron for sports fans. In doing so, it enables the user to display and support his favorite sport or team. As a result, it could spark attention and conversation. The invention features an eye-catching design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and sports fans. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DLL-3888, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

