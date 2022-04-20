Stagwell Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) announced today the Company will report financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 on Friday, May 6, 2022, before the market open.

Stagwell will host a video webcast to review those results the same day at 8:30 AM (ET). To register and view the webcast, visit this link.

A replay of the webcast will be available following the event at Stagwell's website, https://www.stagwellglobal.com/investors/.

About Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com .

IR Contact:

Michaela Pewarski

ir@stagwellglobal.com

646-429-1812

PR Contact:

Beth Sidhu

pr@stagwellglobal.com

202-423-4414

