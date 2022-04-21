AM Best Affirms A (Excellent) Ratings for U.S.-Based Renaissance Benefits Insurance Companies

Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of America and Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of New York Receive Financial Strength Ratings of A (Excellent) With Stable Outlooks

INDIANAPOLIS, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Ratings (FSR) of A (Excellent) and Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of "a" for Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of America, Indianapolis, Ind. and Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of New York, Binghamton, NY. The effective date for all these ratings is Jan. 20, 2022, and AM Best maintained an outlook of stable for these ratings. For the latest rating information, visit www.ambest.com.

"During these turbulent times, receiving A ratings from AM Best as an affirmation of our financial strength is a testament to our team's continued dedication to delivering exceptional ancillary insurance products and service throughout the pandemic," says Jeff Kolesar, Chief Operating Officer of Renaissance.

Renaissance Benefits insurance companies offer ancillary benefits including dental, vision, life and disability coverage. "We are committed to providing a benefits experience that stands out for brokers, employer groups and individuals across the United States," says Kolesar.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City.

About Renaissance

Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of America and its sister company Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of New York offer ancillary benefits for employer groups and individuals nationwide. Dental, vision, life and disability insurance comprise the core line of the company's ancillary benefits solutions. With headquarters in Indianapolis, Ind., Renaissance is focused on providing its members and partners with outstanding products and service. Visit www.renaissancebenefits.com, and find us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

