Banjo Health Partners with RxSense to Enable Real-Time Pharmacy Prior Authorization

WASHINGTON, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banjo Health, a fast-growing health technology startup, has announced a strategic partnership with RxSense®️, the healthcare technology company delivering industry-leading solutions for pharmacy benefits and prescription savings. RxSense will offer Banjo Health's AI-powered prior authorization platform as part of its suite of solutions used by its clients, including pharmacy benefit managers nationwide.

Banjo Health Logo (PRNewswire)

RxSense's enterprise platform, RxAgile®️, enables clients to implement licensed enterprise software for pharmacy benefits, with fast, flexible, cloud-based technology providing efficiency, transparency, and operational cost savings. The addition of Banjo Health's prior authorization solution gives them yet another powerful way to serve the industry's most pressing needs.

"We have noticed that in recent years, prior authorizations have been increasingly burdensome across the entire healthcare continuum — making patients wait for prescriptions, while pushing payers to scale rapidly to meet demand. This is where AI can steer the industry in a new direction," says Saar Mahna, founder, chairman, and CEO of Banjo Health. "Strategic partnerships, such as this one with RxSense, will directly meet the needs of our growing number of stakeholders who are seeking greater flexibility and efficiency."

"We're always looking to deliver new solutions that improve the operational efficiency for our clients," said Ramzi Yacoub, Pharm. D., and chief pharmacy officer for RxSense. "Through this new partnership with Banjo Health, we're now providing a self-service solution for the prior authorization process, that's integrated and seamless for customers using the RxAgile platform."

Find out more about RxSense enterprise solutions for pharmacy benefits by visiting www.rxsense.com.

About Banjo Health

Banjo Health designed a smart prior authorization platform that reduces friction in a burdensome process. The platform's artificial intelligence reviews clinical criteria and patient data to automatically build decision trees, reducing turnaround time from days to hours. It learns with each decision, becoming more refined and "smarter" all the time. It was designed by and for clinicians to reduce manual administration and get answers to patients faster. To learn more, visit www.banjohealth.com.

About RxSense

RxSense ®️ is a healthcare technology company delivering industry-leading solutions for pharmacy benefits and prescription savings. RxSense's transformative RxAgile®️ enterprise solutions bring transparency, flexibility and efficiency to pharmacy benefit administration, serving pharmacy benefit managers, regional health plans, health systems, third party administrators, new health care and pharmacy entrants and health care technology companies. For more information, visit rxsense.com. RxSense was named among Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

RXSense Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Banjo Health