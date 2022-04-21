First Financial Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

  • Earnings per diluted share of $0.44; $0.46 on an adjusted(1) basis
  • Return on average assets of 1.03%; 1.09% on an adjusted(1) basis
  • Net interest margin on FTE basis of 3.17%; 12 bp increase excluding loan fees and accretion
  • Net charge-offs declined 69.3%; Provision recapture of $5.8 million

CINCINNATI, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company reported net income of $41.3 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share.  These results compare to net income of $46.9 million, or $0.50 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $47.3 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2021.

Return on average assets for the first quarter of 2022 was 1.03% while return on average tangible common equity was 14.93%(1).  These compare to returns on average assets of 1.16% and 1.20%, and returns on average tangible common equity of 15.11%(1) and 15.24%(1), in the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2021, respectively.

First quarter 2022 highlights include:

  • Loan balances flat when compared to linked quarter2, excluding impact of PPP
  • Net interest margin of 3.17% on a fully tax-equivalent basis(1), exceeded expectations
  • Noninterest income of $41.3 million, or $41.5 million as adjusted(1)
  • Noninterest expenses of $102.8 million, or $100.0 million as adjusted(1)


(1) Non-GAAP measure.  For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

(2) The consolidated balance sheets at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 include assets acquired and liabilities assumed in the Summit Financial transaction.  The fair value measurements of assets acquired and liabilities assumed are subject to refinement for up to one year after the closing date of the acquisition as additional information relative to closing date fair values becomes available. 

  • Total Allowance for Credit Losses of $137.3 million; Total quarterly provision recapture of $5.8 million
  • Regulatory capital ratios remain in excess of internal targets:

Archie Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to announce another solid quarter of  financial results which were in line with expectations.  While we encountered some challenges related to mortgage banking and the wind down of PPP, the first quarter was a good start to what we expect will be a very strong year for First Financial."

Mr. Brown continued, "First quarter results included adjusted(1) earnings per share of $0.46, return on assets of 1.09% and return on tangible common equity of 15.75%.  These results were driven by provision recapture of $5.8 million, resulting from strong credit quality trends and stable economic conditions, and prudent expense management."

Mr. Brown added, "Improvement in net interest margin highlighted the quarter, with basic net interest margin increasing 12 basis points.  The margin benefited from the Fed rate hike and higher asset yields, which we expect to increase further as the year progresses given our asset sensitive balance sheet.  In addition, credit quality trends remain excellent, evidenced by stable classified asset levels, lower net charge-offs and provision recapture."

Mr. Brown further stated, "We were also pleased with our ability to diligently manage expenses, which were in line with our expectations despite elevated heathcare costs.  First quarter fee income was lower than we anticipated as rising rates negatively impacted mortgage banking revenue.  While foreign exchange declined from fourth quarter levels, Bannockburn's income can vary from quarter to quarter, and we expect them to rebound in the near term."

On loan growth, Mr. Brown remarked, "Loan growth was muted in the first quarter as originations were slowed by the peak of Omicron in January and higher payoffs continued as many borrowers sold their business or underlying assets.  Loan pipelines are strengthening and we are optimistic about improving loan trends as we move further into the year."

Regarding the Summit acquisition, Mr. Brown commented, "The integration of Summit continues to go as expected.  Its first quarter financial performance was in line with our initial expectations, and the cultural fit has proven to be as we had hoped.  Given the impact of acquisition accounting, our expectation remains that Summit's contributions will be neutral to overall 2022 financial results, and we remain bullish on the the future success of the Company."

Mr. Brown concluded, "Our first quarter results have laid a strong foundation and we believe our asset sensitive balance sheet is well-positioned for the rising rates that are expected over the course of 2022.  We have made strategic efforts to diversify our product offerings in recent years, and we believe those efforts position us to deliver the industry leading services to our clients and returns our shareholders have come to expect."

Full detail of the Company's first quarter 2022 performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This earnings release contains GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position.  Where Non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the section titled "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this report which are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Words such as ''believes,'' ''anticipates,'' "likely," "expected," "estimated," ''intends'' and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.  Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make about (i) our future operating or financial performance, including revenues, income or loss and earnings or loss per share, (ii) future common stock dividends, (iii) our capital structure, including future capital levels, (iv) our plans, objectives and strategies, and (v) the assumptions that underlie our forward-looking statements.

As with any forecast or projection, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and outcomes may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or outcomes indicated in these forward-looking statements.  Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation:

  • economic, market, liquidity, credit, interest rate, operational and technological risks associated with the Company's business;
  • future credit quality and performance, including our expectations regarding future loan losses and our allowance for credit losses
  • the effect of and changes in policies and laws or regulatory agencies, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and other legislation and regulation relating to the banking industry;
  • Management's ability to effectively execute its business plans;
  • mergers and acquisitions, including costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquired companies;
  • the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the Company's acquisitions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period;
  • the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices;
  • changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving and changes in unemployment;
  • changes in customers' performance and creditworthiness;
  • the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation;
  • current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of changes in housing prices, fluctuations in unemployment rates, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, and any slowdown in global economic growth;
  • the adverse impact on the U.S. economy, including the markets in which we operate, of the novel coronavirus, which causes the Coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19"), global pandemic, and the impact  on the performance of our loan and lease portfolio, the market value of our investment securities, the availability of sources of funding and the demand for our products;
  • our capital and liquidity requirements (including under regulatory capital standards, such as the Basel III capital standards) and our ability to generate capital internally or raise capital on favorable terms;
  • financial services reform and other current, pending or future legislation or regulation that could have a negative effect on our revenue and businesses, including the Dodd-Frank Act and other legislation and regulation relating to bank products and services;
  • the effect of the current interest rate environment or changes in interest rates or in the level or composition of our assets or liabilities on our net interest income, net interest margin and our mortgage originations, mortgage servicing rights and mortgage loans held for sale;
  • the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our brokerage, asset and wealth management businesses;
  • a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber attacks;
  • the effect of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits on our funding costs and net interest margin; and
  • our ability to develop and execute effective business plans and strategies.

Additional factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as our other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements included in this filing are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available at the time of the filing.  Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About First Financial Bancorp.
First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company.  As of March 31, 2022, the Company had $16.0 billion in assets, $9.2 billion in loans, $12.8 billion in deposits and $2.1 billion in shareholders' equity.  The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management.  These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients.  Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $3.3 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022.  The Company operated 135 full service banking centers as of March 31, 2022, primarily in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis.  Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)












Three Months Ended,


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


2022


2021


2021


2021


2021

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS










Net income

$        41,301


$        46,945


$        60,012


$        50,888


$        47,315

Net earnings per share - basic

$            0.44


$            0.51


$            0.64


$            0.53


$            0.49

Net earnings per share - diluted

$            0.44


$            0.50


$            0.63


$            0.52


$            0.48

Dividends declared per share

$            0.23


$            0.23


$            0.23


$            0.23


$            0.23











KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS










Return on average assets

1.03%


1.16%


1.49%


1.26%


1.20%

Return on average shareholders' equity

7.53%


8.31%


10.53%


9.02%


8.44%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (1)

14.93%


15.11%


19.03%


16.31%


15.24%











Net interest margin

3.12%


3.19%


3.28%


3.27%


3.35%

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)(2)

3.17%


3.23%


3.32%


3.31%


3.40%











Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets

13.35%


13.83%


14.01%


14.15%


13.97%

Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:










  Ending tangible assets (1)

6.95%


7.58%


8.21%


8.37%


8.22%

  Risk-weighted assets (1)

8.85%


9.91%


10.76%


11.12%


11.02%











Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets

13.75%


13.98%


14.14%


13.96%


14.17%

Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of










    average tangible assets (1)

7.44%


8.20%


8.35%


8.23%


8.38%











Book value per share

$        22.63


$        23.99


$        23.85


$        23.59


$        23.16

Tangible book value per share (1)

$        10.97


$        12.26


$        13.09


$        13.08


$        12.78











Common equity tier 1 ratio (3)

10.87%


10.84%


11.54%


11.78%


11.81%

Tier 1 ratio (3)

11.24%


11.22%


11.92%


12.16%


12.19%

Total capital ratio (3)

13.97%


14.10%


14.97%


15.31%


15.41%

Leverage ratio (3)

8.64%


8.70%


9.05%


9.14%


9.34%











AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS










Loans (4)

$   9,266,774


$   9,283,227


$   9,502,750


$   9,831,965


$   9,951,855

Investment securities

4,308,059


4,343,513


4,189,253


4,130,207


3,782,993

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

234,687


166,904


32,400


45,593


46,912

  Total earning assets

$ 13,809,520


$ 13,793,644


$ 13,724,403


$ 14,007,765


$ 13,781,760

Total assets

$ 16,184,919


$ 16,036,417


$ 15,995,808


$ 16,215,469


$ 16,042,654

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$   4,160,175


$   4,191,457


$   3,981,404


$   4,003,626


$   3,840,046

Interest-bearing deposits

8,623,800


8,693,792


8,685,949


8,707,553


8,531,822

  Total deposits

$ 12,783,975


$ 12,885,249


$ 12,667,353


$ 12,711,179


$ 12,371,868

Borrowings

$      701,287


$      396,743


$      562,964


$      749,114


$      886,379

Shareholders' equity

$   2,225,495


$   2,241,820


$   2,261,293


$   2,263,687


$   2,272,749











CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS









Allowance to ending loans

1.34%


1.42%


1.59%


1.68%


1.71%

Allowance to nonaccrual loans

273.09%


272.76%


225.73%


184.77%


199.33%

Allowance to nonperforming loans

231.98%


219.96%


192.35%


162.12%


175.44%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.58%


0.65%


0.83%


1.03%


0.97%

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.49%


0.52%


0.70%


0.91%


0.86%

Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO

0.58%


0.65%


0.83%


1.04%


0.98%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.33%


0.37%


0.49%


0.62%


0.60%

Classified assets to total assets

0.67%


0.64%


1.04%


1.14%


1.22%

Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.10%


0.32%


0.10%


0.23%


0.38%



(1) Non-GAAP measure.  For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

(2) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate.  Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis.  Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.  Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

(3) March 31, 2022 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.

(4) Includes loans held for sale.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)














2022


2021


First


Fourth


Third


Second


First


Full


Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


Year

Interest income












  Loans and leases, including fees

$  87,182


$  92,682


$  96,428


$  97,494


$  98,931


$ 385,535

  Investment securities












     Taxable

22,096


20,993


20,088


19,524


18,607


79,212

     Tax-exempt

4,431


4,127


4,282


4,871


5,043


18,323

        Total investment securities interest

26,527


25,120


24,370


24,395


23,650


97,535

  Other earning assets

121


71


23


25


28


147

       Total interest income

113,830


117,873


120,821


121,914


122,609


483,217













Interest expense












  Deposits

2,623


3,089


3,320


3,693


4,333


14,435

  Short-term borrowings

317


10


68


53


67


198

  Long-term borrowings

4,544


3,968


4,023


4,142


4,333


16,466

      Total interest expense

7,484


7,067


7,411


7,888


8,733


31,099

      Net interest income

106,346


110,806


113,410


114,026


113,876


452,118

  Provision for credit losses-loans and leases

(5,589)


(9,525)


(8,193)


(4,756)


3,450


(19,024)

  Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments

(226)


1,799


(1,951)


517


538


903

      Net interest income after provision for credit losses

112,161


118,532


123,554


118,265


109,888


470,239













Noninterest income












  Service charges on deposit accounts

7,729


8,645


8,548


7,537


7,146


31,876

  Trust and wealth management fees

6,060


6,038


5,896


6,216


5,630


23,780

  Bankcard income

3,337


3,602


3,838


3,732


3,128


14,300

  Client derivative fees

799


2,303


2,273


1,795


1,556


7,927

  Foreign exchange income

10,151


12,808


9,191


12,037


10,757


44,793

  Leasing business income

6,076


0


0


0


0


0

  Net gains from sales of loans

3,872


6,492


8,586


8,489


9,454


33,021

  Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities

3


(14)


(314)


(265)


(166)


(759)

  Net  gain (loss) on equity  securities

(199)


321


108


161


112


702

  Other

3,465


5,465


4,411


3,285


2,705


15,866

      Total noninterest income

41,293


45,660


42,537


42,987


40,322


171,506













Noninterest expenses












  Salaries and employee benefits

63,947


62,170


61,717


60,784


61,253


245,924

  Net occupancy

5,746


5,332


5,571


5,535


5,704


22,142

  Furniture and equipment

3,567


3,161


3,318


3,371


3,969


13,819

  Data processing

8,264


8,261


7,951


7,864


7,287


31,363

  Marketing

1,700


2,152


2,435


2,035


1,361


7,983

  Communication

666


677


669


746


838


2,930

  Professional services

2,159


5,998


2,199


2,029


1,450


11,676

  State intangible tax

1,131


651


1,202


1,201


1,202


4,256

  FDIC assessments

1,459


1,453


1,466


1,362


1,349


5,630

  Intangible amortization

2,914


2,401


2,479


2,480


2,479


9,839

  Leasing business expense

3,869


0


0


0


0


0

  Other

7,383


17,349


10,051


12,236


5,614


45,250

      Total noninterest expenses

102,805


109,605


99,058


99,643


92,506


400,812

Income before income taxes

50,649


54,587


67,033


61,609


57,704


240,933

Income tax expense (benefit)

9,348


7,642


7,021


10,721


10,389


35,773

      Net income

$  41,301


$  46,945


$  60,012


$  50,888


$  47,315


$ 205,160













ADDITIONAL DATA












Net earnings per share - basic

$     0.44


$     0.51


$      0.64


$      0.53


$      0.49


$      2.16

Net earnings per share - diluted

$     0.44


$     0.50


$      0.63


$      0.52


$      0.48


$      2.14

Dividends declared per share

$     0.23


$     0.23


$      0.23


$      0.23


$      0.23


$      0.92













Return on average assets

1.03%


1.16%


1.49%


1.26%


1.20%


1.28%

Return on average shareholders' equity

7.53%


8.31%


10.53%


9.02%


8.44%


9.08%













Interest income

$ 113,830


$ 117,873


$ 120,821


$ 121,914


$ 122,609


$ 483,217

Tax equivalent adjustment

1,467


1,386


1,434


1,619


1,652


6,091

   Interest income - tax equivalent

115,297


119,259


122,255


123,533


124,261


489,308

Interest expense

7,484


7,067


7,411


7,888


8,733


31,099

   Net interest income - tax equivalent

$ 107,813


$ 112,192


$ 114,844


$ 115,645


$ 115,528


$ 458,209













Net interest margin

3.12%


3.19%


3.28%


3.27%


3.35%


3.27%

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)

3.17%


3.23%


3.32%


3.31%


3.40%


3.31%













Full-time equivalent employees

2,050 (2)


1,994


2,026


2,053


2,063
















(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate.  Management believes that it is a standard
practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis.  Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer
comparisons.  Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

(2)  Includes 65 FTE from the Summit acquisition.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)
















Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


% Change


% Change


2022


2021


2021


2021


2021


Linked Qtr.


Comp Qtr.

ASSETS














     Cash and due from banks

$      230,428


$      220,031


$      209,748


$      206,918


$      210,191


4.7%


9.6%

     Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

227,147


214,811


29,799


38,610


19,180


5.7%


N/M

     Investment securities available-for-sale

3,957,882


4,207,846


4,114,094


3,955,839


3,753,763


(5.9)%


5.4%

     Investment securities held-to-maturity

92,597


98,420


103,886


112,456


121,945


(5.9)%


(24.1)%

     Other investments

114,563


102,971


97,831


129,432


131,814


11.3%


(13.1)%

     Loans held for sale

12,670


29,482


33,835


31,546


34,590


(57.0)%


(63.4)%

     Loans and leases














       Commercial and industrial

2,800,209


2,720,028


2,602,848


2,701,203


3,044,825


2.9%


(8.0)%

       Lease financing

125,867


109,624


67,855


68,229


66,574


14.8%


89.1%

       Construction real estate

479,744


455,894


477,004


630,329


642,709


5.2%


(25.4)%

       Commercial real estate

4,031,484


4,226,614


4,438,374


4,332,561


4,396,582


(4.6)%


(8.3)%

       Residential real estate

913,838


896,069


922,492


932,112


946,522


2.0%


(3.5)%

       Home equity

707,973


708,399


709,050


711,756


709,667


(0.1)%


(0.2)%

       Installment

132,197


119,454


96,077


89,143


82,421


10.7%


60.4%

       Credit card

50,305


52,217


47,231


46,177


44,669


(3.7)%


12.6%

          Total loans

9,241,617


9,288,299


9,360,931


9,511,510


9,933,969


(0.5)%


(7.0)%

       Less:














          Allowance for credit losses

(124,130)


(131,992)


(148,903)


(159,590)


(169,923)


(6.0)%


(26.9)%

                Net loans

9,117,487


9,156,307


9,212,028


9,351,920


9,764,046


(0.4)%


(6.6)%

     Premises and equipment

190,975


193,040


192,580


192,238


204,537


(1.1)%


(6.6)%

     Operating leases

87,432


73,857


0


0


0


18.4%


100.0%

     Goodwill

999,959


1,000,749


937,771


937,771


937,771


(0.1)%


6.6%

     Other intangibles

85,891


88,898


56,811


59,391


61,984


(3.4)%


38.6%

     Accrued interest and other assets

892,119


942,729


968,210


1,021,798


935,250


(5.4)%


(4.6)%

       Total Assets

$  16,009,150


$ 16,329,141


$  15,956,593


$ 16,037,919


$  16,175,071


(2.0)%


(1.0)%















LIABILITIES














     Deposits














       Interest-bearing demand

$   3,246,646


$   3,198,745


$   2,916,860


$   2,963,151


$   2,914,761


1.5%


11.4%

       Savings

4,188,867


4,157,374


4,223,905


4,093,229


4,006,181


0.8%


4.6%

       Time

1,121,966


1,330,263


1,517,419


1,548,109


1,731,757


(15.7)%


(35.2)%

          Total interest-bearing deposits

8,557,479


8,686,382


8,658,184


8,604,489


8,652,699


(1.5)%


(1.1)%

       Noninterest-bearing

4,261,429


4,185,572


4,019,197


3,901,691


3,995,370


1.8%


6.7%

          Total deposits

12,818,908


12,871,954


12,677,381


12,506,180


12,648,069


(0.4)%


1.4%

     Federal funds purchased and securities sold














         under agreements to repurchase

0


51,203


81,850


255,791


181,387


(100.0)%


(100.0)%

     FHLB short-term borrowings

185,000


225,000


107,000


217,000


0


(17.8)%


100.0%

     Other

0


20,000


0


0


0


(100.0)%


N/M

          Total short-term borrowings

185,000


296,203


188,850


472,791


181,387


(37.5)%


2.0%

     Long-term debt

379,840


409,832


313,230


313,039


583,722


(7.3)%


(34.9)%

          Total borrowed funds

564,840


706,035


502,080


785,830


765,109


(20.0)%


(26.2)%

     Accrued interest and other liabilities

487,957


492,210


540,962


476,402


502,951


(0.9)%


(3.0)%

       Total Liabilities

13,871,705


14,070,199


13,720,423


13,768,412


13,916,129


(1.4)%


(0.3)%















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY














     Common stock

1,634,903


1,640,358


1,637,065


1,635,470


1,633,137


(0.3)%


0.1%

     Retained earnings

857,178


837,473


812,082


773,857


745,220


2.4%


15.0%

     Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(142,477)


(433)


14,230


30,735


18,101


N/M


N/M

     Treasury stock, at cost

(212,159)


(218,456)


(227,207)


(170,555)


(137,516)


(2.9)%


54.3%

       Total Shareholders' Equity

2,137,445


2,258,942


2,236,170


2,269,507


2,258,942


(5.4)%


(5.4)%

       Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$  16,009,150


$ 16,329,141


$  15,956,593


$ 16,037,919


$  16,175,071


(2.0)%


(1.0)%


FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)




Quarterly Averages


Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


2022


2021


2021


2021


2021

ASSETS










     Cash and due from banks

$      248,517


$      253,091


$      245,212


$      237,964


$      232,275

     Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

234,687


166,904


32,400


45,593


46,912

     Investment securities

4,308,059


4,343,513


4,189,253


4,130,207


3,782,993

     Loans held for sale

15,589


24,491


28,365


28,348


29,689

     Loans and leases










       Commercial and industrial

2,736,613


2,552,686


2,634,306


2,953,185


3,029,716

       Lease financing

115,703


67,537


67,159


66,124


70,508

       Construction real estate

474,278


460,588


567,091


630,351


647,655

       Commercial real estate

4,139,072


4,391,328


4,413,003


4,372,679


4,339,349

       Residential real estate

903,567


917,399


937,969


940,600


980,718

       Home equity

703,714


709,954


710,794


707,409


726,134

       Installment

125,579


106,188


93,937


84,768


81,377

       Credit card

52,659


53,056


50,126


48,501


46,709

          Total loans

9,251,185


9,258,736


9,474,385


9,803,617


9,922,166

       Less:










          Allowance for credit losses

(129,601)


(144,756)


(157,727)


(169,979)


(177,863)

                Net loans

9,121,584


9,113,980


9,316,658


9,633,638


9,744,303

     Premises and equipment

192,832


192,941


193,775


200,558


206,628

     Operating leases

81,907


801


0


0


0

     Goodwill

1,000,238


938,453


937,771


937,771


937,771

     Other intangibles

87,602


56,120


58,314


60,929


63,529

     Accrued interest and other assets

893,904


946,123


994,060


940,461


998,554

       Total Assets

$  16,184,919


$ 16,036,417


$  15,995,808


$  16,215,469


$  16,042,654











LIABILITIES










     Deposits










       Interest-bearing demand

$   3,246,919


$   3,069,416


$   2,960,388


$   2,973,930


$   2,948,682

       Savings

4,145,615


4,195,504


4,150,610


4,096,077


3,815,314

       Time

1,231,266


1,428,872


1,574,951


1,637,546


1,767,826

          Total interest-bearing deposits

8,623,800


8,693,792


8,685,949


8,707,553


8,531,822

       Noninterest-bearing

4,160,175


4,191,457


3,981,404


4,003,626


3,840,046

          Total deposits

12,783,975


12,885,249


12,667,353


12,711,179


12,371,868

     Federal funds purchased and securities sold










          under agreements to repurchase

45,358


79,382


186,401


194,478


184,483

     FHLB short-term borrowings

257,800


2,445


63,463


40,846


67,222

     Other

12,889


654


0


0


0

          Total short-term borrowings

316,047


82,481


249,864


235,324


251,705

     Long-term debt

385,240


314,262


313,100


513,790


634,674

       Total borrowed funds

701,287


396,743


562,964


749,114


886,379

     Accrued interest and other liabilities

474,162


512,605


504,198


491,489


511,658

       Total Liabilities

13,959,424


13,794,597


13,734,515


13,951,782


13,769,905











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY










     Common stock

1,638,321


1,637,828


1,635,833


1,633,950


1,636,884

     Retained earnings

841,652


822,500


783,760


754,456


726,351

     Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(38,448)


8,542


36,917


25,832


42,253

     Treasury stock, at cost

(216,030)


(227,050)


(195,217)


(150,551)


(132,739)

       Total Shareholders' Equity

2,225,495


2,241,820


2,261,293


2,263,687


2,272,749

       Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$  16,184,919


$ 16,036,417


$  15,995,808


$  16,215,469


$  16,042,654












FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)







 Quarterly Averages




March 31, 2022


December 31, 2021


March 31, 2021




Balance


Interest


Yield


Balance


Interest


Yield


Balance


Interest


Yield


Earning assets




















    Investments:




















      Investment securities


$      4,308,059


$          26,527


2.50%


$  4,343,513


$      25,120


2.29%


$  3,782,993


$      23,650


2.54%


      Interest-bearing deposits with other banks


234,687


121


0.21%


166,904


71


0.17%


46,912


28


0.24%


    Gross loans (1)


9,266,774


87,182


3.82%


9,283,227


92,682


3.96%


9,951,855


98,931


4.03%


       Total earning assets


13,809,520


113,830


3.34%


13,793,644


117,873


3.39%


13,781,760


122,609


3.61%






















Nonearning assets




















    Allowance for credit losses


(129,601)






(144,756)






(177,863)






    Cash and due from banks


248,517






253,091






232,275






    Accrued interest and other assets


2,256,483






2,134,438






2,206,482






       Total assets


$    16,184,919






$ 16,036,417






$ 16,042,654


























Interest-bearing liabilities




















    Deposits:




















      Interest-bearing demand


$      3,246,919


$              492


0.06%


$  3,069,416


$           461


0.06%


$  2,948,682


$           534


0.07%


      Savings


4,145,615


850


0.08%


4,195,504


901


0.09%


3,815,314


1,178


0.13%


      Time


1,231,266


1,281


0.42%


1,428,872


1,727


0.48%


1,767,826


2,621


0.60%


    Total interest-bearing deposits


8,623,800


2,623


0.12%


8,693,792


3,089


0.14%


8,531,822


4,333


0.21%


    Borrowed funds




















      Short-term borrowings


316,047


317


0.41%


82,481


10


0.05%


251,705


67


0.11%


      Long-term debt


385,240


4,544


4.78%


314,262


3,968


5.01%


634,674


4,333


2.77%


        Total borrowed funds


701,287


4,861


2.81%


396,743


3,978


3.98%


886,379


4,400


2.01%


       Total interest-bearing liabilities


9,325,087


7,484


0.33%


9,090,535


7,067


0.31%


9,418,201


8,733


0.38%






















Noninterest-bearing liabilities




















    Noninterest-bearing demand deposits


4,160,175






4,191,457






3,840,046






    Other liabilities


474,162






512,605






511,658






    Shareholders' equity


2,225,495






2,241,820






2,272,749






       Total liabilities & shareholders' equity


$    16,184,919






$ 16,036,417






$ 16,042,654


























Net interest income


$        106,346






$     110,806






$     113,876






Net interest spread






3.01%






3.08%






3.23%


Net interest margin






3.12%






3.19%






3.35%






















Tax equivalent adjustment






0.05%






0.04%






0.05%


Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)






3.17%






3.23%






3.40%










































(1) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS  (1)

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)





























 Linked Qtr. Income Variance


 Comparable Qtr. Income Variance



Rate


Volume


Total


Rate


Volume


Total

Earning assets













    Investment securities


$     2,220


$       (813)


$     1,407


$       (356)


$     3,233


$      2,877

    Interest-bearing deposits with other banks


17


33


50


(4)


97


93

    Gross loans (2)


(3,404)


(2,096)


(5,500)


(5,304)


(6,445)


(11,749)

       Total earning assets


(1,167)


(2,876)


(4,043)


(5,664)


(3,115)


(8,779)














Interest-bearing liabilities













    Total interest-bearing deposits


$       (386)


$         (80)


$       (466)


$    (1,738)


$          28


$     (1,710)

    Borrowed funds













    Short-term borrowings


75


232


307


185


65


250

    Long-term debt


(179)


755


576


3,153


(2,942)


211

       Total borrowed funds


(104)


987


883


3,338


(2,877)


461

       Total interest-bearing liabilities


(490)


907


417


1,600


(2,849)


(1,249)

          Net interest income (1)


$       (677)


$     (3,783)


$    (4,460)


$    (7,264)


$       (266)


$     (7,530)






















(1) Not tax equivalent.








(2) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CREDIT QUALITY

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)












Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


2022


2021


2021


2021


2021

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS ACTIVITY







Balance at beginning of period

$  131,992


$  148,903


$  159,590


$  169,923


$  175,679

 Purchase accounting  ACL for PCD

0


17


0


0


0

  Provision for credit losses

(5,589)


(9,525)


(8,193)


(4,756)


3,450

  Gross charge-offs










    Commercial and industrial

2,845


1,364


2,617


3,729


7,910

    Lease financing

131


0


0


0


0

    Construction real estate

0


1,496


0


0


2

    Commercial real estate

0


9,150


1,030


2,041


1,250

    Residential real estate

22


6


74


46


1

    Home equity

21


22


200


240


611

    Installment

177


184


37


77


36

    Credit card

246


149


230


179


222

      Total gross charge-offs

3,442


12,371


4,188


6,312


10,032

  Recoveries










    Commercial and industrial

379


201


869


205


337

    Lease financing

33


0


0


0


0

    Construction real estate

0


0


0


3


0

    Commercial real estate

222


4,292


223


75


195

    Residential real estate

90


74


56


54


44

    Home equity

265


303


426


317


177

    Installment

21


27


53


37


34

    Credit card

159


71


67


44


39

      Total recoveries

1,169


4,968


1,694


735


826

  Total net charge-offs

2,273


7,403


2,494


5,577


9,206

Ending allowance for credit losses

$  124,130


$  131,992


$  148,903


$  159,590


$  169,923











NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES (ANNUALIZED)







  Commercial and industrial

0.37%


0.18%


0.26%


0.48%


1.01%

  Lease financing

0.34%


0.00%


0.00%


0.00%


0.00%

  Construction real estate

0.00%


1.29%


0.00%


0.00%


0.00%

  Commercial real estate

(0.02)%


0.44%


0.07%


0.18%


0.10%

  Residential real estate

(0.03)%


(0.03)%


0.01%


0.00%


(0.02)%

  Home equity

(0.14)%


(0.16)%


(0.13)%


(0.04)%


0.24%

  Installment

0.50%


0.59%


(0.07)%


0.19%


0.01%

  Credit card

0.67%


0.58%


1.29%


1.12%


1.59%

     Total net charge-offs

0.10%


0.32%


0.10%


0.23%


0.38%











COMPONENTS OF NONPERFORMING LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS, AND UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS

  Nonaccrual loans (1)










    Commercial and industrial

$    14,390


$    17,362


$    15,160


$    27,426


$    24,941

    Lease financing

249


203


0


16


0

    Construction real estate

0


0


0


0


0

    Commercial real estate

19,843


19,512


38,564


45,957


44,514

    Residential real estate

7,432


8,305


9,416


9,480


11,359

    Home equity

3,377


2,922


2,735


3,376


4,286

    Installment

163


88


91


115


146

      Nonaccrual loans

45,454


48,392


65,966


86,370


85,246

  Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)

8,055


11,616


11,448


12,070


11,608

     Total nonperforming loans

53,509


60,008


77,414


98,440


96,854

  Other real estate owned (OREO)

72


98


340


340


854

     Total nonperforming assets

53,581


60,106


77,754


98,780


97,708

  Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

87


137


104


155


92

     Total underperforming assets

$    53,668


$    60,243


$    77,858


$    98,935


$    97,800

Total classified assets

$  106,839


$  104,815


$  165,462


$  182,516


$  196,782











CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS







Allowance for credit losses to










     Nonaccrual loans

273.09%


272.76%


225.73%


184.77%


199.33%

     Nonperforming loans

231.98%


219.96%


192.35%


162.12%


175.44%

     Total ending loans

1.34%


1.42%


1.59%


1.68%


1.71%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.58%


0.65%


0.83%


1.03%


0.97%

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

0.49%


0.52%


0.70%


0.91%


0.86%

Nonperforming assets to










     Ending loans, plus OREO

0.58%


0.65%


0.83%


1.04%


0.98%

     Total assets

0.33%


0.37%


0.49%


0.62%


0.60%

Nonperforming assets, excluding accruing TDRs to










     Ending loans, plus OREO

0.49%


0.52%


0.71%


0.91%


0.87%

     Total assets

0.28%


0.30%


0.42%


0.54%


0.53%

Classified assets to total assets

0.67%


0.64%


1.04%


1.14%


1.22%


(1)  Nonaccrual loans include nonaccrual TDRs of $16.2  million,  $16.0  million, $20.3 million,  $21.5  million, and $20.9 million, as of March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June
30, 2021, and March 31, 2021,  respectively.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.

CAPITAL ADEQUACY

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)












Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sep. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


2022


2021


2021


2021


2021

PER COMMON SHARE










Market Price










  High

$        26.73


$        25.79


$        24.06


$        26.02


$        26.40

  Low

$        22.92


$        22.89


$        21.48


$        23.35


$        17.62

  Close

$        23.05


$        24.38


$        23.41


$        23.63


$        24.00











Average shares outstanding - basic

93,383,932


92,903,900


94,289,097


96,123,645


96,873,940

Average shares outstanding - diluted

94,263,925


93,761,909


95,143,930


97,009,712


97,727,527

Ending shares outstanding

94,451,496


94,149,240


93,742,797


96,199,509


97,517,693











Total shareholders' equity

$  2,137,445


$  2,258,942


$  2,236,170


$  2,269,507


$  2,258,942











REGULATORY CAPITAL

Preliminary









Common equity tier 1 capital

$   1,272,115


$   1,262,789


$   1,316,059


$   1,333,209


$   1,334,882

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

10.87%


10.84%


11.54%


11.78%


11.81%

Tier 1 capital

$   1,316,020


$   1,306,571


$   1,359,297


$   1,376,333


$   1,377,892

Tier 1 ratio

11.24%


11.22%


11.92%


12.16%


12.19%

Total capital

$   1,635,003


$   1,642,549


$   1,706,513


$   1,732,930


$   1,741,755

Total capital ratio

13.97%


14.10%


14.97%


15.31%


15.41%

Total capital in excess of minimum requirement

$      406,011


$      419,754


$      509,536


$      544,478


$      554,834

Total risk-weighted assets

$ 11,704,681


$ 11,645,666


$ 11,399,782


$ 11,318,590


$ 11,304,012

Leverage ratio

8.64%


8.70%


9.05%


9.14%


9.34%











OTHER CAPITAL RATIOS










Ending shareholders' equity to ending assets

13.35%


13.83%


14.01%


14.15%


13.97%

Ending tangible shareholders' equity to ending tangible assets (1)

6.95%


7.58%


8.21%


8.37%


8.22%

Average shareholders' equity to average assets

13.75%


13.98%


14.14%


13.96%


14.17%

Average tangible shareholders' equity to average tangible assets (1)

7.44%


8.20%


8.35%


8.23%


8.38%











REPURCHASE PROGRAM (2)










Shares repurchased

0


0


2,484,295


1,308,945


840,115

Average share repurchase price

N/A


N/A


$        23.04


$        25.11


$        21.40

Total cost of shares repurchased

N/A


N/A


$      57,231


$      32,864


$      17,982











(1) Non-GAAP measure.  For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP
Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.

(2) Represents share repurchases as part of publicly announced plans.














N/A = Not applicable










