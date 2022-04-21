TIMBERS INVESTS IN TOP TALENT TO SUPPORT GROWTH

Company announces three key additions to Orlando corporate team

WINTER PARK, Fla., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Timbers Company, a leading developer and operator of boutique luxury resorts and private residence clubs, announces the appointment of three corporate team members to further facilitate the company's strategic growth trajectory. Following several major announcements, including the launch of a new brand – Soleil Hotels & Resorts – and the acquisition of South Seas Island Resort on Captiva Island, Florida, Timbers Company continues to cultivate a team comprised of the top industry talent.

Overseeing the corporate finance and accounting functions for both Timbers Company and operations at subsidiaries and joint ventures, Timbers welcomes Mark Roland as the new Corporate Director of Finance – Operations. In this role, Mark is responsible for leading the accounting team by implementing strategic direction, in addition to managing financial assets. Beginning his career as the Director of Finance at Hilton Hotels, Mark most recently served as the Vice President of Finance and Accounting with Kolter Hospitality.

With more than three decades of experience in branded hospitality development, planning, design and project management, David Knight joins Timbers Company as Development Director to assist in Timbers' plans for expansion. From overseeing the efforts of architects and interior designers, procurement and general contractors as well as urban planning and development, David will have an essential role in the evolution of Timbers' full portfolio.

Joining the team as Corporate Operations Manager, Justin Vining is responsible for the day-to-day operations and leads the strategic implementation of exceptional services across the Timbers Company portfolio. Before joining Timbers, Justin achieved considerable hospitality experience in both rooms and food and beverage as general manager of TWA Hotel in New York City and earlier as Director of Rooms at the Omni Atlanta CNN Center.

"Timbers Company is on an exciting growth path with the recent launch of Soleil Hotels & Resorts and as we prepare to announce new resort locations," said Greg Spencer, CEO of Timbers Company. "Investing in this group of established leaders in each of their areas of expertise allows us to continue to focus on and grow our core competencies as a real estate developer and hospitality operator, as we embark on the next chapter of Timbers."

Timbers Company is a leading developer and operator of luxury hotels, private residence clubs, master planned resorts and boutique properties in the world's most exclusive ski, golf, leisure and beach destinations. Timbers Company brands include Timbers Resorts and Soleil Hotels & Resorts. Since 1999, Timbers Resorts has been committed to being authentic, unique and respectful of the destinations in which the properties reside, focusing on family and immersive experiences, offering approachable luxury and never compromising quality and service. Timbers Owners have access to properties in the following locations: Aspen, Beaver Creek, Cabo San Lucas, Jupiter, Kauai, Kiawah Island, Maui, Napa, Scottsdale, Sonoma, Southern California, Steamboat, Tuscany, U.S. Virgin Islands and Vail. Now, Timbers has taken that formula for success and launched a new brand – Soleil Hotels & Resorts – a luxury collection of hotels, resorts and whole ownership residences. Travelers to Soleil properties can expect the authentic family experiences that Timbers is known for, available to a wider audience in a broader array of destinations across the U.S. For more information visit timberscompany.com.

