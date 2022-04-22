EARTH DAY 2022: UGG UNVEILS SECOND ICON-IMPACT COLLECTION & INTRODUCES AUTUMN/WINTER 2022 CLASSIC MINI REGENERATE

BRAND CONTINUES ITS 'FEEL GOOD' JOURNEY WITH NEW CAPSULE WHICH BLENDS PLANT-BASED TENCEL™ LYOCELL & RESPONSIBLE WOOL

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading up to Earth Day on April 22, Southern California-based global lifestyle brand UGG® (a division of Deckers Brands [NYSE: DECK]) is proud to evidence its ongoing commitment to seek and use better materials in pursuit of a more regenerative future by introducing its second carbon-neutral Icon-Impact Collection for Spring/Summer 2022, and a new, first-ever Classic style featuring sheepskin sourced from farms that practice regenerative agriculture in fall 2022.

Thoughtfully designed with the environmental footprint in mind, the Icon-Impact Collection features three styles which adapt the iconic look and feel of UGG®. The Fluff Yeah Terry, Fuzz Sugar Terry Slide, and Fuzz Sugar Terry Cross Slide are crafted from low-impact materials with offsets purchased for the small number of emissions they create – making the materials carbon neutral. Adapting the brand's signature look and feel, this textured terry twist on a few fan-favorite UGG® styles feature a looped blend of Responsible Wool Standard-certified wool and TENCEL™ Lyocell sourced from responsibly-harvested trees. Adding SugarSole™ outsoles made with renewable sugarcane, it delivers all the ease expected from UGG® in three standout sandals that help the wearer feel good in more ways than one.

The latest update in the brand's ongoing FEEL GOOD initiative, the Icon-Impact Collection – available now at UGG.com, UGG® stores, and select retailers nationwide – is just one way UGG® is working to make positive strides for the planet. To maximize the brand's positive impact until April 29, 2022, UGG® will once again partner with One Tree Planted to plant trees across the globe – 3,950 in the USA Pacific Northwest and 10,000 in England – which will create the potential to absorb six million pounds of carbon dioxide or more over the next two decades.

UGG® is on a journey toward a more regenerative future, and materials are a key area where it can reduce impact. The brand is working to integrate innovative, sustainable materials throughout its product line, using capsule collections like its Icon-Impact Collection to highlight these changes, and seeking better alternatives for conventionally used materials. Recently, UGG® has pursued the use of preferred materials that lessen the environmental footprint when compared to conventional materials – this is what the brand means when it says, "Soft on you, softer on the planet." For example, the brand's SugarSole™ foam is made with ethylene derived from renewable sugarcane, offering the same cushioned wearing experience as conventional EVA foam without relying upon fossil fuel-based ethylene. Additionally, the brand's signature UGGplush™ Terry is made from responsibly-sourced wool blended with plant-based TENCEL™ Lyocell from FSC-certified regenerated wood pulp with a recycled polyester backer– delivering the same soft feel with a material that's softer on the planet. Finally, UGG® is committed to finding more sustainable alternatives to its core fibers and maximizing its use of recycled, repurposed, regenerated, renewable, and certified or preferred natural fibers.

This Earth Day, the global theme is 'Invest in Our Planet.' UGG® is doing so by making its signature materials better for the Earth, pursuing regenerative farming programs that help restore soil, which creates greater biodiversity and opportunities to sequester carbon while preserving lands for future generations. Known as regenerative agriculture, this methodology of holistic land management ensures that farming is conducted the way nature intended, benefitting biodiversity and carbon sequestration. UGG® is committed to finding solutions that benefit the environment and lessen impact on the Earth's resources. Building on the UGG® brand's commitment last Earth Day to restore one million acres of farmland by 2025, the brand is proud to share its progress this Earth Day and will use the opportunity to tease a first-ever of its kind for the brand: the dual-gender Classic Mini Regenerate. Comprised of twinface sheepskin sourced from farms that practice regenerative agriculture, the Classic Mini Regenerate will be available in all sizes, for all ages and will be debuting in fall 2022.

For more information on the UGG® brand's sustainability mission, please visit FEELGOODFUTURE.UGG.COM, and for additional details on the Classic Mini Regenerate, see the brand's microsite.

Founded in 1978 by an Australian surfer on the coast of California, UGG® is a global lifestyle brand renowned for its iconic Classic boot. First worn by Hollywood royalty, fashion editors and then the world, UGG® designs and retails footwear, apparel, accessories, and homewares with an uncompromising attitude toward quality and craftsmanship. UGG® is an environmentally and socially conscious brand which strives to be socially just, economically inclusive, and environmentally restorative. Delivering more than $1.5 billion in annual sales, UGG® partners with the best retailers globally and owns concept and outlet stores worldwide in key markets including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Paris, London, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Beijing. For more information, please visit www.ugg.com @ugg #FeelGood

Launched in Autumn/Winter 2020, FEEL. is a product and brand truth—uniquely ownable by UGG®. It will be the unifying theme within which we execute brand stories and creative each season.

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. To learn more, visit onetreeplanted.org.

