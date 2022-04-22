InventHelp Inventor Develops Air Filter for the Nose (MBQ-123)

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory that would filter the air being supplied to the nose to keep you safe," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.Y., "so I invented the AIR TECH. My design enables you to comfortably breathe fresh, filtered air and it could help to avoid coughing and sneezing."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to breath filtered air to avoid sickness and disease. In doing so, it offers an alternative to covering the nose with a mask. As a result, it helps to prevent the user from being exposed to airborne particulates and germs and it enhances safety and comfort. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

