Pelican Landing Hosts Community Art Show Showcasing Artful Expressions Signature Programming

VERO BEACH, Fla., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care proudly hosted a Community Art Show, celebrating the creative talents and artistic passions of their senior residents. As part of the Watercrest Senior Living Group family of communities, Pelican Landing offers opportunities for residents to express their artistic voices through Watercrest's signature program, Artful Expressions. Designed with evidence-based research, the program invites residents to celebrate their originality and imagination through a series of unique classes and workshops from photography, poetry, and painting, to art history and performing arts.

Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care hosted a Community Art Show celebrating the artistic talents of their residents as part of their signature programming, Artful Expressions. (PRNewswire)

The resident artists at Pelican Landing showcased a variety of mediums including original paintings and drawings, intricate woodworks, and handmade metal sculptures crafted from retired license plates. Residents, family and friends gathered for the day's festivities, enjoying the company of loved ones and admiring the artistic displays.

"We often don't realize the immense talents of those around us, and to honor their skills with a celebratory event was truly heartwarming," says James Brassard, Senior Executive Director of Pelican Landing. "Words cannot express the pride in the eyes of our residents who participated in this community event."

Watercrest Senior Living, owner and operator of Pelican Landing, takes a unique approach to healthy aging focusing on individuals achieving personal wholeness through participation in programs aligned with the seven facets of wholeness. These facets provide the framework for the Live Exhilarated™ program which focuses on celebrating the residents' story, encouraging their pursuit of new passions, optimizing their experience, and offering variety and choice to all residents.

Ideally located at 13085 US Highway 1, Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care offers attractive accommodations and outstanding care while the neighboring area offers diverse retail and residential neighborhoods, the Sebastian River Medical Center, and a charming riverfront district with unobstructed views of the intra-coastal waterway. For community information, please call 772-758-7354 or visit www.thepelicanlanding.com.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations management of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

