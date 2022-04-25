The Bluebird Group Adds Walmart As a Retail Partner

Acquisition of 479 Sales & Marketing provides additional opportunities for Bluebird's brand partners to grow in digital and brick-and-mortar retail spaces

MINNEAPOLIS, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bluebird Group, an innovative omni-channel retail service agency, is excited to add Walmart as a retail partner with the acquisition of 479 Sales & Marketing, a Bentonville, Arkansas-based, full-service omni-channel agency. The expansion adds to Bluebird's seasoned team of strategically-minded experts and allows them to offer a larger array of services designed to help in-demand brands become retail-ready and deliver their products in-store and online.

"Our combined industry knowledge, data insights and analytics will provide our brand partners with the best services available," says Jason Kapsner, Founder & CEO of Bluebird. "The 479 team shares our mission – to be analytically forward-thinking and trusted stewards of our brand and retail partners. Their Walmart expertise is evident in their long-standing client relationships."

Bluebird has strong relationships with retailers such as Target, Best Buy and Costco. The acquisition of 479 allows the company to expand their expertise to Walmart, Walmart.com and Sam's Club.

"This partnership unlocks vast opportunities. The doors we're able to open for one another create invaluable possibilities for our retail and brand partners," says John Crimmins, CEO of 479.

"From an operational standpoint, this is an industry game-changer," says Tyler Darnall, Partner at 479. "Retailers and brands value retail service agencies that can deliver superior data and execution. Together, our tools will peel back even more layers of data to unearth consumer trends that will give our clients an edge in the marketplace."

All employees of 479 will transition to Bluebird and remain in Arkansas to continue to foster their Walmart relationships.

Kapsner says, "We've been methodical in our search for the right partner. We've been wanting to grow our relationship with Walmart, and 479 can help us do that. We're excited to bring them under the Bluebird umbrella and provide new opportunities for our brand and retail partners."

The Bluebird Group is a retail services and consulting firm serving some of the world's most innovative and beloved brands. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Bluebird provides strategic planning, operations consulting, account management, digital optimization and data analytics necessary for brands to execute and to optimize retail sales. For more information about The Bluebird Group, please visit thebluebirdgrp.com .

