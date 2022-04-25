Instructure to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SALT LAKE CITY, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure Holdings, Inc. (Instructure) (NYSE: INST), the makers of the Canvas Learning Management System, today announced that members of its management team will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 4:50 p.m. ET ( 2:50 p.m. MT ).

Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 12:50 p.m. ET ( 10:50 a.m. MT ).

William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. CT ( 11:00 a.m. MT ).

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available on Instructure's investor relations website at ir.instructure.com ; archived replays will be made available at the same location for a limited time.

About Instructure

Instructure (NYSE: INST) is an education technology company dedicated to elevating student success, amplifying the power of teaching, and inspiring everyone to learn together. Today the Instructure Learning Platform supports tens of millions of educators and learners around the world. Learn more at www.instructure.com.

Contact

Brian Watkins

Corporate Communications

Instructure

(801) 610-9722

brian.watkins@instructure.com

Denise Garcia

Alex Liloia

Hayflower Partners

(646) 918-4041

investors@instructure.com

