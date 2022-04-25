InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Pickup Truck Accessory (SGM-132)

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide pickup truck owners with an improved means of loading and retrieving belongings from the truck bed," said an inventor, from Greenfield, Ind., "so I invented the LITE WEIGHT REMOVABLE TRUCK BED PULLOUT. My design offers a strain-free alternative to reaching or climbing up into the bed."

The patent-pending invention provides improved access to loads and supplies carried within a pickup truck bed. In doing so, it eliminates the need to climb, crawl, kneel or stretch to retrieve items. As a result, it increases efficiency and it enhances comfort and safety. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of pickup trucks. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

