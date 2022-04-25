JEFF WYLER FAIRFIELD KIA HONORED AS EXCLUSIVE MEMBER OF KIA AMERICA'S PRESIDENT'S CLUB

David Wyler of Jeff Wyler Fairfield Kia Recognized for Exceptional Customer Service and Sales Success

FAIRFIELD, Ohio, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David Wyler of Jeff Wyler Fairfield Kia has been named by Kia America as one of only 40 dealers in the United States to earn a spot in the brand's prestigious President's Club. Selected from the network of nearly 800 retailers, the Kia President's Club recognizes dealers that have achieved the highest overall sales volume and provided outstanding customer satisfaction. This is the 2nd time that Jeff Wyler Fairfield Kia has received President's Club honors.

David Wyler receiving the Kia President's Club award (PRNewswire)

"2021 was an important year in the growth of the Kia brand in the United States, and on behalf of the Kia family, I would like to recognize and thank David Wyler and the staff at Jeff Wyler Fairfield Kia for their commitment to exemplary sales performance and top-notch customer satisfaction," said Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia North America and Kia America.

Despite supply chain challenges in 2021, Kia surpassed 700,000 units for the first time. Five of the brand's most popular models – Forte, Niro EV, Seltos, Sportage and Telluride – also reached all-time annual sales records. In addition, 2021 saw a big jump in demand for Kia's hybrid and battery electric vehicles, with sales up 97 percent year over year. The Telluride SUV was named "Edmunds Top Rated SUV" for the third consecutive year, and both Telluride and Seltos SUVs were repeat Kelley Blue Book "Best Buy" winners.

The 2021 Kia President's Club honorees receive dealership promotional materials and awards, as well as a custom-made crystal 2021 Kia President's Club statuette.

The Jeff Wyler Automotive Family operates 23 dealerships in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. In business since 1973, they rank in the top 40 of over 17,000 franchised dealerships for annual sales.

